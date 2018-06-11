Dwyane Wade Doesn’t Think LeBron’s Free Agent Decision Will Be ‘A Basketball Thing’

06.11.18 55 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is entering free agency for the first time in earnest since 2014 when he left Miami for Cleveland in a fairly stunning decision. In 2014, the decision was pretty much between Miami and Cleveland, with few believing the Cavs were actually going to land him, but this year feels more like 2010, when a number of teams felt they had a legitimate chance at landing LeBron.

This year there are four teams that seem to be in the running for James, starting with Cleveland, with the Lakers and Sixers not far behind given their cap space and the Rockets, who are intriguing because of their ability to compete for titles but almost impossible to make work financially. The Spurs also may be in the mix, with Gregg Popovich hoping to make his case to LeBron as well.

There isn’t a perfect option for LeBron, as there isn’t a team ready to compete right now with the requisite cap space to give him a max deal in one of his apparent desired locations. So, LeBron is likely going to have to settle in some way. He’ll have to sacrifice with his contract, the ability to compete for championships, or moving his family to some location that may not be the most desirable.

