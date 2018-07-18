Dwyane Wade Signed A Lifetime Deal With Chinese Footwear Company Li-Ning

#Dwyane Wade
Associate Editor
07.18.18

Getty Image

Over the last few years, footwear companies based out of China have tried to make waves in the United States, particularly when it comes to getting noteworthy basketball players to be the faces of their brands stateside. Most notably, Warriors star Klay Thompson takes the floor with Antas on his feet, and they usually end up being pretty aesthetically pleasing sneakers.

While Anta is doing its thing, Li-Ning is also trying to break into the American market. It has a sizable list of basketball players on its roster, and few of them are more prominent than Dwyane Wade, who joined the company back in 2012. Wade has had a few signature sneakers with the company, and on Wednesday, word dropped that surely makes it sound like he has a few more signature kicks on the horizon.

Wade’s newest shoe, the Way of Wade 7, was revealed. Soon after, the soon-to-be Hall of Fame guard signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning.

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADELI NING

