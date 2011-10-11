Dwyane Wade Never Stops Using Mission Court Grip

Being a product’s spokesman is one thing. But actually using that product religiously? That’s another level. Dwyane Wade and Mission Court Grip are attempting to change the game. When we first introduced you to this new brand, we found out Wade was spreading the message all over college and pro basketball, and he was spotted using it this weekend at FIU. Be on the lookout for more info on Mission Court Grip from us in the coming weeks (photo credit goes to our man Jim Donnelly)…
I don’t understand how this could be legal in the NBA. If I remember correctly “Stick Em” is not allowed to be used in the NBA.
If you don’t know what Stick Em is, it is a spray for hands that improve grip. This is a similar product.
BTW… hooters, top-left corner of pic.
I’m skeptical of this product. So it gives you more traction without your shoe sticking to the floor. So if I do a spin move my foot won’t stick and twist my knee? On any surface?
I read up on it a while ago. It just cleans the bottom of your shoe, e.g. removes dirt/build up. It does not add any type of sticky material. The NBA already uses another product, which is a sticky mat players wipe their shoes on to remove dirt, before stepping on the court. Wade is trying to having his product replace the mats. He says his product keeps shoes cleaner longer, which the mat company disputes.
I have actually been using the product since it was released after purchasing a bottle from Footlocker. As a former college basketball player I must say this has been one of the best products I have used as an athlete. Traction plays a big role in my game and this actually works. For me the mat would last for a few and wear off and then it was back to using my hands on my shoes. With my Court Grip experience the product lasts and I can actually take it everywhere with me which makes it convenient. It also left me with the right amount of traction wasn’t too much where I could get injured, it was just the right amount to make those hard cuts in game and not have to worry about slipping.
LOL at the advertising style article and reply above.
LOL @4 – That same post is found on the company website.
^ Wow….