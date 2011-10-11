Dwyane Wade Never Stops Using Mission Court Grip

#Dwyane Wade
10.11.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

Being a product’s spokesman is one thing. But actually using that product religiously? That’s another level. Dwyane Wade and Mission Court Grip are attempting to change the game. When we first introduced you to this new brand, we found out Wade was spreading the message all over college and pro basketball, and he was spotted using it this weekend at FIU. Be on the lookout for more info on Mission Court Grip from us in the coming weeks (photo credit goes to our man Jim Donnelly)…

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEMission Court Grip

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP