Dwyane Wade Never Stops Using Mission Court Grip

Being a product’s spokesman is one thing. But actually using that product religiously? That’s another level. Dwyane Wade and Mission Court Grip are attempting to change the game. When we first introduced you to this new brand, we found out Wade was spreading the message all over college and pro basketball, and he was spotted using it this weekend at FIU. Be on the lookout for more info on Mission Court Grip from us in the coming weeks (photo credit goes to our man Jim Donnelly)…

