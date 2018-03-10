Getty Image

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade created something special in Miami with the Heat, but they were unable to recreate that magic when Wade signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season.

Wade was traded back to Miami at the deadline last month, turning back the clock a bit with some last-second heroics and generally getting all of South Beach excited about basketball again. Since he’s helped the Heat get positioned nicely for the postseason — currently in the 7th seed but six wins ahead of 9th place Detroit — Wade has allowed himself to think of a potential return to the playoffs with Miami.

Wade talked to Complex‘s Russ Bengtson about his return to Miami and his visit with Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this week, and the topic of playing LeBron and the Cavaliers in the postseason was brought up.