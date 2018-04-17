Getty Image

The Miami Heat got ran off the floor in Game 1 of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. In Game 2, the team decided to do what it had done to pick up huge wins so many times in the past: Give the ball to Dwyane Wade and get out of his way.

While Wade’s return to the Heat has had its ups and downs, Monday night was a flashback to the days where Wade was the face of the organization. Miami picked up a 113-103 win, pushing the series to 1-1 as it heads to South Beach.

Wade was absolutely fantastic. The future Hall of Fame guard played 26 minutes off the bench, going for 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting and pitching in seven rebounds. Wade set the tone early, going for 21 first half points and only missing one shot.