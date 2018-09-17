Dwyane Wade Announced He’ll Return To The Heat For ‘One Last Dance’

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat, and this time, there’s no uncertainty about what will happen when the season ends. In an emotional video entitled “One Last Dance,” Wade announced on Sunday that he’ll play for the Heat for one last season before officially hanging it up.

Wade put off a decision about retiring or returning to the Heat for much of the summer, but the video he posted on Sunday explained his thought process and emotions that will carry him into his final year as an NBA player.

In a long video posted to multiple social media channels Sunday night, Wade appears on camera lit by a single spotlight with a black background behind him.