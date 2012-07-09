Dwyane Wade Paints His Toenails

07.09.12 6 years ago

Dwyane Wade is a self-proclaimed fashionista, dazzling the eye with his postgame press conference outfits, for better or for worse. Well, yesterday on Twitter, he graced us with a different kind of fashion, one typically associated with females: painting toenails.

Here were the results:

Alright then, Dwyane. Who knew you had a goth side. Apparently this idea has been on his mind for a while, and it took one LeBron James to push him over the edge and go for it.

Via GQ:

“‘Later I was on vacation in the Bahamas with LeBron,’ Wade says, laughing, ‘and when he saw my toes he was like, ‘Something is seriously wrong with you.’ But eventually Bron was like, ‘You know what? You’re crazy, but that’s just you.’ When I first got into the league, I tried to fit in. Now I don’t care.'”

We’re not ones to judge, so we’ll refrain from commentary. Anyway, this concludes your Dwyane Wade toes update.

What do you think of Dwyane Wade’s fashion?

