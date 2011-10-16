Dwyane Wade Speaks His Mind, Says Parity Is “Unrealistic”

So much of this lockout was said to be a result of all the star players migrating to the big markets and leaving the smaller market teams without a real money-maker or with a shot to be competitive. Well for Dwyane Wade, he says it’s unrealistic to not expect that. Some teams will be down. Some will be powerful, just like an other corporation or business or industry in the world. Wade says he thinks it’s stupid to shoot for a world where every team has the same chips to play with. It’s not about who has the most chips. It’s what teams do with those chips. How large of a factor do you think that is? OKC and the Spurs have shown you can win in any type of market, but they also both got lucky and found themselves superstars who truly enjoy being there. It always comes down to basketball decisions, but do you think a team like the Lakers would always be this competitive if they were in a smaller market? … What does Dennis Rodman think about the lockout? He thinks the players should bow down. He told ESPN: “It’s not the players’ fault, it’s the owners’ fault and I think (the players) should give a little bit. And that way, things will move on.” Noble suggestion, although it doesn’t completely make sense … We’re not sure if this is sad or just crazy, but UConn’s dunk contest last night at their Midnight Madness could’ve been better than the NBA one. Andre Drummond is a monster. They’re gonna have to raise those rims out in Storrs this year … David Stern had a candid interview with David Aldridge recently where the hot topic was of course, the lockout. When Stern was asked how the fans will respond once the lockout is over, he said he felt the fans will be understanding. Will you be? Will you act like nothing ever happened? … The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a new NBDL team called the Canton Charge. It’ll be similar colors and even a somewhat similar logo to the Cavs. That name makes it seem like a WNBA team though … And who wants to buy the signed pair of sneakers John Wall wore during the “Big Payback” when he dropped a double-nickel? There’s also a signed pair from the same game from Derrick Williams. Our fam at Panini Authentic will be selling both … We’re out like a fake NBA.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook