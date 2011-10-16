Dwyane Wade Speaks His Mind, Says Parity Is “Unrealistic”

So much of this lockout was said to be a result of all the star players migrating to the big markets and leaving the smaller market teams without a real money-maker or with a shot to be competitive. Well for Dwyane Wade, he says it’s unrealistic to not expect that. Some teams will be down. Some will be powerful, just like an other corporation or business or industry in the world. Wade says he thinks it’s stupid to shoot for a world where every team has the same chips to play with. It’s not about who has the most chips. It’s what teams do with those chips. How large of a factor do you think that is? OKC and the Spurs have shown you can win in any type of market, but they also both got lucky and found themselves superstars who truly enjoy being there. It always comes down to basketball decisions, but do you think a team like the Lakers would always be this competitive if they were in a smaller market? … What does Dennis Rodman think about the lockout? He thinks the players should bow down. He told ESPN: “It’s not the players’ fault, it’s the owners’ fault and I think (the players) should give a little bit. And that way, things will move on.” Noble suggestion, although it doesn’t completely make sense … We’re not sure if this is sad or just crazy, but UConn’s dunk contest last night at their Midnight Madness could’ve been better than the NBA one. Andre Drummond is a monster. They’re gonna have to raise those rims out in Storrs this year … David Stern had a candid interview with David Aldridge recently where the hot topic was of course, the lockout. When Stern was asked how the fans will respond once the lockout is over, he said he felt the fans will be understanding. Will you be? Will you act like nothing ever happened? … The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a new NBDL team called the Canton Charge. It’ll be similar colors and even a somewhat similar logo to the Cavs. That name makes it seem like a WNBA team though … And who wants to buy the signed pair of sneakers John Wall wore during the “Big Payback” when he dropped a double-nickel? There’s also a signed pair from the same game from Derrick Williams. Our fam at Panini Authentic will be selling both … We’re out like a fake NBA.
Ok, someone start a discussion on a world where every nba team has an equal shot to win the title every year.
there is plenty of parity in the nfl, maybe thats partly why they are are a much more successful corporation than the nba? It might not be that way int he nba right now, but why not shoot for it in the future?
What lockout? This should help you pass time by……ugh no it won’t. I want to see Wade throwing ally-oops to bronbron. I wanna see Kobe shock us by doing a reverse tomahawk in traffic during a Celtics game. I want to see Durant and Carmelo have a classic game where the forwards scores 50 on each other. But hey..whatcha gonna do? Look at babes?
Hmmm, still don’t care anymore.
damn. lol i tried
I am from Australia and its been a life long dream (im 32) to watch an NBA game live… I have been planning a trip at Xmas to US for 2 years and it looks like a lockout will prevent me from my Dream!… If I go to the US and no NBA games are being played, i’ll be devastated to say the least!
If ten years ago you told me Rodman would be the voice of reason in this lockout, I would have called you batshit crazy.
“Me Dwyane Wade. Me big and strong. Why not everyone big and strong? Me take all food.”
Umm Dwyane, if all the stars went to the big markets and we lost a half dozen teams, that’s a half dozen fewer TV markets, that’s a half dozen fewer stadiums to fill, etc. Less money, less nationwide recognition, less jersey sales, less global appeal, and so on. We get it, you and your boys won this year (even though you didn’t).
You got DRAFTED to the Heat. Then you got lucky that Shaq was TRADED to your team. It wasn’t like Basketball God looked down and said, “Dwyane is strong. Let him come to the Mecca – we shall call it Miami – and bring them a title. He that is called Shaquille shall go there and bestow it upon him. For he is my favorite son.”
And F you guys, I’ll be there when the NBA starts up again, fat and happy!
I wonder if Beasley has gotten a Lockout related tattoo
The last time I cared about anything Dwayne Wade said was …. Never.
There have been plenty of small market teams over the years that have prospered, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Sacramento in the late 90s etc… There have also been plenty of large market teams that have failed miserably, Knicks, Nets, Wizards, 90s Celtics.
The real issue here is if teams have something to offer their fans that they want, and I do think it is imperative that each franchise have a marketable star to insure their prosperity. How this is accomplished with the CBA I am not certain. However I suspect that we will never see anything else like the Miami boyfriend club that Wade, Bosh, and LeBitch started.
I don’t put John Wall or Derrick Williams on that kind of pedestal right now. Ballin out in summer games don’t convince me. Wade and Rodman’s comments are of no concern. Damn Dime, very short smack today.
Go Bears!
I wish the fans would boycott like 5 games but that’ll never happen. So I’m just going to make a conscious effort not to drop a $ on the NBA this year, fuck the owners and the players.
Beib – It’s not you, it’s me. You’re wonderful and deserve someone who appreciates you.
Kush – It’s not really that hard to do. I boycotted the Dodgers a year and a half ago and I have friends with season tickets. I’ll watch them on tv, but no way, shape or fucking form will I go to a game.
Wasn’t Wade going to Chicago before this season? That guy just needs to go away. Dwayaywayne (however the hell he spells it), here is how it works: It is how you spend the chips you get, but if I get 5 times as many chips as you do, it doesn’t matter how I spend them. You run Toronto. You have your guy. You offer him a max deal. I run LA. I offer your guy the same max deal. But I can bring in all of his friends because, well, the economy is California is bigger than the economy of the entire fucking country of Canada. Basketball is the one team sport where having one great player can make a difference. Give everyone a goal (cap), penalize teams more for going over it, and then give guys incentives to stay with the team who drafted them. Lebron, you can have $11 million a year if you leave Cleveland. If you stay, you can have $15. Watch how many love the money, I mean love the town they play in. When people leave the Clippers and other shitty teams, you’ll know it’s because it’s awful there because they are taking a pay cut.
I don’t think DWade knows what he’s talking about. He’s just repeating what his agent and other yes-men told him.
I love this game!
Dwayne Wade – Under my new CBA I will pay you 6 million per year to play basketball or I will pay you 11 million per year to shut the fuck up.
Sign here, please.
Wade definitely sounds like he’s paraphrasing his agent
he wouldn’t paraphrase something at all that he didn’t believe in. frankly, i agree with some of what wade said. as a business student, i know that 100% parity is unrealistic because if there is a tyrant in place, there would have to be a pauper. in society, we have wealthy people, rich people, well off people, middle class people, and so on down the line. if everyone was rich, who would pump our gas? who would make our sandwiches? of course there will always be some parity, but 100% across the board never.
OK, but if every team is equally matched and equally good, won’t that make every team average? NO ONE wants to see that in sports either. Also in business, whenever a powerhouse is bought out or merges with a superpower, who wins? You are eliminating competition and eliminating choices. If every superstar joins 12 teams, you are reducing the chance for parity even more. In sports, it’s the upsets than gain noteriety, the David’s that garner interests.
Either you can build an exciting team to watch or you build a contender. Few have had success building both. However, you need some quality player to build around. If the quality players all leave for bigger markets, you have teams stuck trying to play sound basketball but not enough talent to win games, then the fans don’t come back. Diehard fans will always show up. You have to find some way to bring back the casual fan, especially in a recession.
Eliminate the sign-and-trade. If a player wants to walk via free agency, he would have to earn less.
@Big Is
YOu do realize that everything you said, the NBA already does right?
If Lebron stayed in CLEV he could have gotten a $120 Mill contract. Also, CLEV didn’t HAVE to dot he sign and trade with LBJ, they chose to help him leave to go to MIA. I believe the same thing happened with T-Dot and Bosh.
THe NBA already has a salary cap. If you go over it, you have to pay extra for doing so. You also can’t sign someone that puts you over the cap if he doesnt have 3 years of service with your team on the same contract (The Bird clause) or something like that.
Big Is mentions the Lakers ability to pay players because of the state of their economy. That’s cool. But what about the CLippers? They are not only in the same state or city, that are IN THE SAME BUILDING as the Lakers and they can’t pull the same shit.
Take the Bulls for instance.
The Chicago Bulls make very strong pitches to Tim Duncan, Grant Hill, T-Mac, KG, Kobe, Dwade, LBJ, and Bosh. Yet the biggest FA signings from those picthes ended up being
Antonio Davis
Ben Wallace
Carlos Boozer
3 guys who sucked balls in a Bulls uniform and essientially stole money from the organization.
The Bulls are one of the biggest markets in sports, yet we have a hard time attracting top FAs. Grant Hill and T-Mac decided to pass on Major Market Chicago and go to small market Orlando.
So i don’t want to hear that Bullshit (no pun intended lol) about small markets can’t compete. If the owners are willing to spend the money on smart GMs, and the GMs are smart enough to bring good coaches and players, you will have a great team who will compete regardless of market.
Oh and did any of you watch that dunk contest?
Andre Drummond can get up! wow, that suprised me for real. He’s not as coordinated as i originally thought, but that kid has bounce.
also Shoutout to Ryan Boatright from my home state. Kid may be 5’11 and he had the sickest dunk in that contest. He will be a beast at UConn the next few years.
@Fnf
Teams are not FORCED to do sign and trades. Its does help them in some ways because they are getting something in return for losing a big time player. But they don’t HAVE TO SIGN-AND-TRADE the player if they don’t want to. they could make that player take less money.
“Nyeme says:
OK, but if every team is equally matched and equally good, won’t that make every team average? ”
well owners aren’t GOD. they will continue to offer contracts to guys who don’t deserve it. so maybe a team’s franchise player will be rashard lewis and since there would be a hypothetical hard cap, that team would be hard pressed finding a TRUE franchise player to give a similar huge contract to. and rashard lewis’s team would in effect not be average as you claim, but terrible. also…owners will still draft bums or get lucky and draft gems. they’ll sign free agents to huge deals who get hurt and don’t produce and/or they’ll continue to get lucky and sign nice free agents like wesley matthews.
they assume a hard cap will solve small market problems. will it help? no one can say for sure.
Correct, no one is forced into a sign and trade but when you essentially get nothing, is there a benefit? The contract was coming off the books anyway and not like Cleveland has a history of being key players in blockbuster trades.
100% parity could be obtained through annual fantasy auction style drafts, 2-player keeper league. Just a suggestion… Dime, help me out with a 32 man fantasy draft. You can even make each round a weekly article. Live blog style.
To tweak the current system, sign & trades will automatically bump the players’ salaries down a notch. Example, if Joe Johnson were to have been signed and traded to Chicago, Mr. Johnson would now be making Durant-level money. Players would suck it up and make their situations work. GMs/Owners could not threaten players with a sign and trade similar to how the NFL has the franchise tag.
@Fnf
I’ve been hearing about this 50/50 deal and why the players won’t accept it. Then I hear Fisher say he’d be ok with the 50/50 if the extra 3% was going back to lowering ticket prices or highering the salaries of the workers. That makes perfect sense to me, but the owners don’t want that, they want to pocket the extra money. That shows the greed behind this entire lock-out to me.
I say they should take the difference from the 53/47 cut. Make both sides take an 48% and donate the extra 4% to the poor communities like New Orleans. Or even donate it to a charity. Whatever, just get these fools back on the court.
@Beiber, yes regardless of the salary cap system, shit will still happen. However, said shit wouldn’t make crappy teams feel all that bad. Knowing 1 team can’t pay to have 3 quality bigs and a max shooting guard AND then sign everyone else nice deals putting them 35M+ over the cap, which would all be paid for by an individual tv deal exclusive to that franchise, like say the Lakers. How do the Bucks even compete with that?
For everyone in general, can we stop pointing out OKC and SA as small market teams that “have proven you can succeed.” That is like saying the Hail Mary can be a great play based on the small fraction of times it has worked. How often has a team had 1 HOF big man, suck so bad for a season AND luck up to draft a 2nd HOF big man? Or How often has a team gotten lucky that the team ahead of them went with a 7-footer instead of a scoring machine? Stuff like that doesn’t happen for everyone, sometimes you just get lucky.
NBA season starts when players take a pay cut. They priced out their fans. I used to have NBA season tix, but prices went through the roof since last bargaining agreement. Big East plays more like 90’s NBA anyway so got so got Hoya tix. More physical and competitive games, and great seats for reasonable price. Won’t miss NBA much until April…
Owners need better revenue sharing and players must take a cut. Seats were too expensive before the economy crashed. Hopefully the players come to reality before they force the league to contract. Sacramento on the chopping block and no hope for the return of the Supersonics is no future for the NBA.
A Bucks squad can compete by focusing on building the franchise as a whole and not just the players who are essentially cogs in the bigger picture. Having a good coach, great management, strong fan bases (fueled by marketing/wins/quality) is a situation any free agent would be attracted to. Owners seem to be wanting to pin small market problems on players LEAVING but don’t want to emphasize the instances where players are simply avoiding putting themselves in like the Wolves and Khan or the Clippers and Donald Sterling (take a look at this article regarding BLAKE GRIFFIN’s long term Clipper outlook).
Teams would love to have a Kevin Garnett. A hall of fame player who is LOYAL regardless of the state of affairs with the organization. Wasn’t it news recently that KG chose to avoid going to the Lakers because of the turmoil going on in LA?
(take a look at this article regarding BLAKE GRIFFIN’s long term Clipper outlook).
[balljunkie.com]
“Teams would love to have a Kevin Garnett. A hall of fame player who is LOYAL regardless of the state of affairs with the organization. Wasn’t it news recently that KG chose to avoid going to the Lakers because of the turmoil going on in LA?”
i just want to clarify that statement of mine before some1 misinterprets it.
KG is a loyal guy. Teams are worried about guys leaving. Every team would love their franchise players to have Garnett’s mentality of “through thick n thin” so they wouldn’t have to worry about their franchise star leaving if their team hits bad times. The Lakers, during the period where KG was basically hand picking where the Wolves could trade him to (barring Minnesota’s benefit), chose to avoid the Lakers who are arguably the largest marketing city next to New York. Granted at his age, notoriety was the farthest thing from his mind, he still passed up the opportunity to pair up with KOBE MUTHAFUKING BRYANT because of all the mess going on during that summer. I remember during the time leading up to his trade to the Celtics thinking how great it would be to see Garnett play with Kobe. I read in the paper one morning on my way to work and saw BLOCKBUSTER TRADE-KG TO BOS. I was depressed all day. Goes to show it’s not ALL about what a player thinks is his best chance at winning (it’s a huge part but not the end all) but what situation he is walking into. Guarantee if the Lakers 10 years from now pile up scandal after scandal, have internal bickering and/or coaches going on smear campaigns (who knows how many coaches the Lakers will test out in the next 10 seasons) then no one would want to go to play for the Lakers for a long time. It’s not all about location of city but what’s going on in said city. No one wanted to play for the Knicks a while back. THE GRANDEST CITY OF THEM ALL. They were able to string together a good series of events like firing Isaiah Thomas, hiring a respected GM, ridding the books of awful contracts/personalities, they were finally able to lure a big name free agent finally. That lead to Melo wanting to come as well and then inevitably more top notch names are being connected to New York.
I hope all this made some sense.
I’m not really buying the “small market whoa is me” anthem that’s going on with these lock out talks.
As I pointed out with the ORL/CHI scenario in 2000. It’s about ownership.
Take the Washington Wizards for example. They should be a big market team with their surrounding population. Yet they suck year in and year out. You have to go back to the 70’s to find a time when the Bullets/Wizards won a ring.
Also look at the Portland Trailblazers. The owner, Paul Allen, is one of the richest men in the country. He has no problem spemding money to buy a winner. Yet he is running his team in a small market. Portland teams always seem to be loaded and always seem to do a good job in the draft (minus the Oden over Durant deal) and in Free Agency. Just look at the guys they’ve had going back to Drexlers days
Clyde
Terry Porter
Duckworth
Kershy
Buck Williams
Cliff Robinson
Otis Thorpe
Rod Strickland
Rasheed
Jermaine O’Neal
Brain grant
Steve Smith
Pippen
Stoudimire
Randolph
Bonzi
B.Roy
Aldridge
Batum
The list goes on. Yet they aren’t really a small market team. Paul Allen just happens to love basketball (sorta like Cuban) and is willing to do anything to have a winning team.
Re Rodman article… WTF was he doing in Toronto?
Hunting blue jays