Dwyane Wade Plans To Sell Way Of Wade 1s In Miami On Saturday Night

10.17.13 5 years ago

Because he loves them so much, Dwyane Wade said on Instagram that he plans on selling his Way Of Wade “Team No Sleep” sneakers in Miami on Saturday night at UNKNWN between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Originally worn by Wade against Brooklyn last season, these shoes feature a black upper, a white and speckled midsole and a translucent outsole. The tongue also sports the “Team No Sleep” mantra, which is inspired by the business team called Team Wade and all of the long hours they put in.

For more info, check out UNKNWN’s online shop.

