Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat and he appears to be happy with that change of venue. In fact, Pat Riley and Gabrielle Union both seem quite pleased, and the Cavaliers have been framed as giving Wade a chance to return home in the form of a goodwill gesture after a change in personnel on the wing made his playing time less secure in Cleveland.

However, not everyone is on the same page in that regard, as there is some level of buzz that Wade was “the biggest issue,” at least in the mind of head coach Tyronn Lue, in the Cavs locker room before his exit. The report comes from Vince Grzegorek, the Editor-in-Chief of Cleveland Scene.