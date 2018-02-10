Ty Lue Purportedly Thought Dwyane Wade’s ‘Biggest Issue’ Came In The Locker Room

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat and he appears to be happy with that change of venue. In fact, Pat Riley and Gabrielle Union both seem quite pleased, and the Cavaliers have been framed as giving Wade a chance to return home in the form of a goodwill gesture after a change in personnel on the wing made his playing time less secure in Cleveland.

However, not everyone is on the same page in that regard, as there is some level of buzz that Wade was “the biggest issue,” at least in the mind of head coach Tyronn Lue, in the Cavs locker room before his exit. The report comes from Vince Grzegorek, the Editor-in-Chief of Cleveland Scene.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP