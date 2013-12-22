Dwyane Wade Enlists His Sons To Propose To Gabrielle Union

12.22.13 5 years ago

On Saturday, Heat star Dwyane Wade proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Gabrielle Union. She said yes, in case you were wondering, but Wade employed his two sons, Zion and Zaire in the proposal process.

Wade posted the above on Instagram, and added in the caption: “She said YES!!!”

Wade relayed the engagement story to AP’s Tim Reynolds:

The three boys that the Miami Heat guard is raising, his two sons and a nephew, all were part of the engagement surprise, Wade said Sunday when he spoke out about the big news for the first time.

â€” His youngest son Zion held a sign with her name.

â€” His nephew Dahveon Morris‘ sign said “Will you.”

â€” And his oldest son Zaire’s sign read “marry us?”

Bewildered, Union turned to Wade and saw him on bended knee, then realized what was happening. An 8½-carat cushion cut diamond sealed the deal, and with that, Wade was an engaged man again.

“I planned it,” Wade said. “No concrete for my knee. I planned it very well.”

The 41-year-old actress was caught off-guard even though she has been a part of the Wade family for some time. The star of “Bring it On” and “Think Like A Man,” Union told Reynolds, “I was truly caught off guard but happy nonetheless.”

The couple hasn’t picked a date just yet, but plan to wed some time in September 2014.

[Associated Press]

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Instagram
