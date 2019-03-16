Getty Image

The Miami Heat during the Chris Bosh, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade era was revered for being one of the modern NBA’s first superteams. Bosh went to Miami on a sign-and-trade, while James joined as a free agent, creating a squad affectionately known as the Big Three. As we learned on Saturday, that trio nearly came to a premature end because of Wade’s lingering knee issues.

Wade, of course, made it a few more years and is going through his retirement tour this season. But as we learned in a new piece by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, things were brutal for a few years, to the point that Wade would have gave up basketball if it meant he could wake up without knee pain.