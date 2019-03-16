The Miami Heat during the Chris Bosh, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade era was revered for being one of the modern NBA’s first superteams. Bosh went to Miami on a sign-and-trade, while James joined as a free agent, creating a squad affectionately known as the Big Three. As we learned on Saturday, that trio nearly came to a premature end because of Wade’s lingering knee issues.
Wade, of course, made it a few more years and is going through his retirement tour this season. But as we learned in a new piece by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, things were brutal for a few years, to the point that Wade would have gave up basketball if it meant he could wake up without knee pain.
“My knees were in so much pain,” Wade said. “In my right knee, I had two sets of different bone bruises. I also had chondromalacia under the kneecap, which irritates the kneecap to the extent where it’s just more pain. In my left knee, I had three surgeries so I’m dealing with arthritis. I’m dealing with swelling and all the stuff that comes with that.
“It was a time where I didn’t want to do it anymore. I didn’t want to be in pain anymore.”