Dwyane Wade Accused The Rockets Of Making Carmelo Anthony ‘The Fall Guy’

11.11.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony’s time in Houston might be coming to a close much faster than anyone expected. On Sunday, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported that the Rockets organization has resolved to part ways with the former All-Star forward and is evaluating their options.

This comes on the heels of an inauspicious 4-7 start to the season, during which the Rockets have resembled little more than a shell of the squad that pushed the defending champs to the brink in the Western Conference Finals last spring. It’s partly due to losing key perimeter shooters and defenders in the offseason and was compounded by Chris Paul’s two-game suspension for his role in a brawl with Rajon Rondo during a game against the Lakers opening week.

But Carmelo Anthony has become an easy and familiar target for whatever woes his current team is facing, especially after a dreadful year in OKC and an equally bad start to his tenure in Houston in the first month of the new season. Even Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey said Melo has been unfairly maligned amid the latest rumors of his imminent departure, and he isn’t the only one who feels that way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDWYANE WADEHouston Rockets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP