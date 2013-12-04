Dwyane Wade Talks Way Of Wade Relaunch & The WOW 2 “Overtown”

Today, at 3:00 p.m. EST at WayOfWade.com , Heat starandwill offer the firstcolorways to the American market. Before the launch, Wade spoke with Dime and others by phone about the switch to Li-Ning, the new WOW 2’s and launching in the U.S. market.

Below is an edited transcript of Wade’s chat with us and others this morning:

Dwyane Wade: I’m excited about this opportunity that I have to bring all my things and my products to U.S. for the first time. It’s a cool moment for us to be able to give out some orders to fans and some of the things they’ve been asking for, so I’m looking forward to it.

As the years go by, sneakers change for a signature athlete. What did the WOW 2 do for you that you didn’t had done before?

DW: I think the whole relationship I have with Li-Ning is different than I had before. I’ve had some great companies I’ve been a part of: Converse…obviously going to Brand Jordan for three years. I’ve been a part of some nice shoes, at times, some OK shoes at times. But this [Li-Ning] gives me an opportunity to be more in control of what I like to see. What I like I like to be a part of. And then, something different. The WOW 2, for me â€” coming off the WOW 1, what I really wanted to do, I wanted to not stray too far away from what our fans wanted with the look and that they like the look for the sneaker. So I didn’t want to stray too far from it, but you also want to change it up and give them a different face.

This “Overtown” colorway that’s inspired by Miami, how much did that have going into it being the first Way of Wade to release stateside, and how long is the U.S. Market?

DW: Well the “Overtown” for me was very important because it’s cool sitting down with my designers and my team and we look at multiple hours of the night. We talk about what we want in my season. What I want my first shoe to come out â€” to hit the market â€” to represent is the community [Overtown] that supports and has supported me for 10 years. And it being Overtime, kind of where I started doing things in the community here in Miami. Overtown is obviously one of the most storied communities in this city. And I just wanted to pay homage to that. My foundation, Wade’s World, is kind of based off a lot of what Alonzo Mourning has done in Overtime because I spent so much time there early on. And I just wanted to pay homage to that and I get the opportunity to bring some light, shed some light, on that community. I named the shoe after them.

