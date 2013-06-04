Dwyane Wade Teaches You How to do the Euro Step

Dwyane Wade picked a pretty great time to remember how to play basketball, didn’t he? After what seemed like weeks of asking, “What’s up with Wade?” he blew up in Game 7 against the Pacers. He looked like a completely different guy; suddenly his explosiveness and aggressiveness came surging back … there was no way Indiana could deal with that and LeBron.
The play that best symbolizes Wade’s resurgence has to be this massive Euro Step and dunk on the break in the first half. This morning we remembered this video from last where Dwyane breaks down exactly how to do his move. Good stuff:
Should we learn how to do the Dream shake from Dwight Howard or Lebron?? No thanks. I’ll watch Manu for tips on how to Euro step. And I’ll go to Wade for tips on a Euro dress code.
JAY, you should learn from whoever is kind enough to teach you.
Wade has the cleanest looking two-step. Most are taking 3 steps. James Harden looks like he takes off from the 3-point line all the to the basket with his supposed two step.