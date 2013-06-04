Dwyane Wade Teaches You How to do the Euro Step

Dwyane Wade picked a pretty great time to remember how to play basketball, didn’t he? After what seemed like weeks of asking, “What’s up with Wade?” he blew up in Game 7 against the Pacers. He looked like a completely different guy; suddenly his explosiveness and aggressiveness came surging back … there was no way Indiana could deal with that and LeBron.

The play that best symbolizes Wade’s resurgence has to be this massive Euro Step and dunk on the break in the first half. This morning we remembered this video from last where Dwyane breaks down exactly how to do his move. Good stuff:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook