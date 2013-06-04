Dwyane Wade Teaches You How to do the Euro Step

#NBA Playoffs #Dwyane Wade #Video
06.04.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Dwyane Wade picked a pretty great time to remember how to play basketball, didn’t he? After what seemed like weeks of asking, “What’s up with Wade?” he blew up in Game 7 against the Pacers. He looked like a completely different guy; suddenly his explosiveness and aggressiveness came surging back … there was no way Indiana could deal with that and LeBron.

The play that best symbolizes Wade’s resurgence has to be this massive Euro Step and dunk on the break in the first half. This morning we remembered this video from last where Dwyane breaks down exactly how to do his move. Good stuff:

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Dwyane Wade#Video
TAGS2013 NBA Playoffsbasketball trainingDime TrainingDimeMagDWYANE WADEeuro-stepMission Court GripNBA Playoffsvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP