Dwyane Wade has been quietly going about his farewell tour here in his final NBA season before he retires. It’s yielded some touching moments between himself and former teammates, long-time adversaries, young guys who idolized him growing up, and even a few mascots.
But the long goodbye hasn’t quite reached Mamba-levels of pomp and circumstance, as he’s opted primarily for post-game jersey exchanges and photo ops. But there are always those who simply cannot help themselves when it comes to an opportunity to make a big public spectacle.
Enter the Cleveland Cavaliers, who surprised Wade with a tribute video during his final game at The Q on Friday night as they hosted the visiting Heat.
