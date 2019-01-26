Dwyane Wade Was Honored With A Tribute Video At His Last Game In Cleveland

01.25.19 22 mins ago

Dwyane Wade has been quietly going about his farewell tour here in his final NBA season before he retires. It’s yielded some touching moments between himself and former teammates, long-time adversaries, young guys who idolized him growing up, and even a few mascots.

But the long goodbye hasn’t quite reached Mamba-levels of pomp and circumstance, as he’s opted primarily for post-game jersey exchanges and photo ops. But there are always those who simply cannot help themselves when it comes to an opportunity to make a big public spectacle.

Enter the Cleveland Cavaliers, who surprised Wade with a tribute video during his final game at The Q on Friday night as they hosted the visiting Heat.

