Dwyane Wade Underwent Shock Treatment For His Knee

There were a few times during the Heat’s run to their second consecutive title last season where people started to question whether Dywane Wade had anything left to give the Heat. Today he revealed to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel that he underwent OssaTron shock treatment a month ago to deal with tendinitis in his knee.

Last season Wade mentioned bone bruises in the knee when asked about some of the factors limiting him late in the season and during the playoffs. The tendinitis that formed behind his kneecap was his primary concern, which is why he elected to have the treatment a month ago.

The OssaTron shock treatment isn’t some platelet-rich German procedure like Kobe Bryant famously underwent a couple off-season’s ago; Wade had the same round of treatments on his knee in the summer of 2007. The former NBA Finals MVP told Winderman at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino today that, “It’s the kind of treatment for tendinitis, certain areas in your knee.”

He’s been hanging out for the last month as he recuperates from the procedure, which teammate Udonis Haslem has also undergone. Wade has a lot of hard work ahead of him as he prepares to again defend the title. After so much time off, something he said, “is obviously key,” Wade is preparing to get back to work.

“Right now I have to work on the strengthening part of it. So, I still have time before the season. By the time the season [starts], I think I’ll be as good as I’ve been.

“Right now, I get started back working out.”

The 31-year-old Wade has taken a back-seat to his MVP-winning teammate, LeBron James, and that’s allowed the Heat to become back-to-back champions. But Wade, Chris Bosh, and James all have early termination options next summer, and the speculation about what will happen with them is already ramping up before the season even starts.

Wade was coy about next summer, telling Winderman and others that he’d address the question only once, on media day next season. But Wade did follow that up by saying, “Everyone knows where I want to be…I want to be in Miami,” before adding that, “what it’s all about to me, is making sure we focus on this season, winning this championship.”

