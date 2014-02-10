Dwyane Wade Unveils His Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2 NBA All-Star Sneakers

02.10.14 4 years ago

Over the weekend, Dwyane Wade unveiled what he’ll most likely be wearing in next weekend’s NBA All-Star Game: a Li-Ning Way of Wade 2.0 pack dubbed “The Change.” Featuring a distinct double-pack–just as Li-Ning and Wade did during last year’s All-Star Weekend–there’s no word yet on release details but it’s yet another colorway of the 2.0 that dives deep into Wade’s penchant for pushing fashion boundaries.

The two shoes sport electrifying purple bases, as one is a much more traditional violet with yellow accents, and the other is a wild neck-breaker. Wade was silent on his plans for these, but an educated guess could see him either switching from one colorway to another during halftime or rocking one of each pair.

