Dwyane Wade Very Interested In Playing In China

Dwyane Wade says he would absolutely listen to offers in China if something came up down the road. Wade has great business sense, and if business and money is what these guys are after, then China is where they need to be. The European leagues have much better competition, but if it’s really about the money, then China is the spot to hit. Someone can build a global empire over there. But will it be D-Wade? … Video surfaced yesterday of Michael Beasley snuffing the fan in the face up at Dyckman. The whole episode is just off. First, the fan didn’t really know who Beasley was apparently, then said he was acting like “a bad sportsman” as if this is 1967 and Beasley is actually Bob Cousy. Beasley was getting embarrassed at times by Durant, so we can see where his frustration was coming from, but yet we still can’t back him. KD was actually standing next to his boy when Beasley started walking over to the fan. Check out KD during that video. We guarantee you he’s thinking about how crazy Beasley is … We don’t really want to say it because he is a good guy and we’ve always liked him, but Beasley is balancing dangerously on the Tim Thomas/Derrick Coleman career line (and this incident is just a small part of it. He’s just not focused at all on what he should be). So talented that teams put up with this stuff early (not always playing hard, problems off the court), but as the years pass, as the miles pile on his body, he starts to fall off just as he should be hitting his prime. We have a feeling B-Easy REALLY needs to get out of Minnesota and find someone who won’t let him coast … Stephen Curry is spending his summer getting married, and in the pictures that he’s probably sending to his family, he looks like a well-dressed predator. Seriously, that’s just a weird look … Check out the behind the scenes video of our photoshoot with Wesley Matthews, one of the realest and most down to earth guys you will ever meet … Rashad McCants never made it in the NBA, but he thinks King Suni Blac might have a shot at making it big. The ballplayer-turned rapper is going under that alias, which is probably the worst rap name we’ve ever heard, right up there with Dreddy Kruger, Chamillionaire and Messy Marv. Either way, we’ve heard King Suni Blac spit and he’s at least better than Lou Williams … Speaking of terrible â€“ or great, depending on your point of view â€“ what are the greatest NBA player names ever? We picked out 10 for you … Now here’s a rumor we believe: Hedo Turkoglu might sign in Turkey to go home and play for Anadolu Efes. This is smart: make some money, play at home, live like a king, eat anything and everything, and then come back to the NBA rejuvenated. We just hope the club has gotten video of the past two years because if they didn’t, it’ll take them about five minutes to realize “Wait, this guy is about 1/1000th of the player he was when the Magic went to the Finals” … And amazingly, Matt Barnes isn’t backing down from the punch he threw. He’s not denying it or changing the context, just letting everyone know that hey, this is basketball. It gets physical. People get bodied. That’s the way it is. Barnes basically said he doesn’t take physicality from other guys. It’s kinda weird how Beasley pushes a fan in the face and we get all over him, and then Barnes punches a player in the face and we love him for it … We’re out like Curry’s face.

