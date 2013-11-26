Dwyane Wade Cartwheel Videobombs LeBron James

Monday night’s Heat win over the visiting Phoenix Suns was an efficient domination. They outscored the Suns in three of the four quarters (they tied the second), and coasted to a 107-92 victory that seemed way to easy against a Suns group that’s given a lot of top teams trouble on their way to a surprising 7-7 start. But LeBron James‘ interview after the game was anything but business as usual when Dwyane Wade pinwheeled by.

During LeBron’s usual courtside interview at American Airlines Arena after the win, Wade cartwheeled past him, dropping LeBron’s jaw in the process and disrupting the interview even more than a usual Chris Bosh videobomb.

“Yo, we’re going to a whole ‘nother stratosphere tonight with that one,” James said he broke down in amazement. “That’s all-time. CB has great videobombs, but this is gonna be up there. He did a cartwheel…twice!”

LeBron had 35 points on 11-for-14 shooting on the night, and Wade added 21 points (9-of-13) and 12 dimes in the easy win. Channing Frye scored 16 points to lead the Suns.

