Dwyane Wade Won’t Sign with the Knicks

Though there was absolutely no talk at the Garden last night about LeBron in 2010, there were still some murmurings around the League about the Knicks’ free agent plans that summer. It looks like those plans surely won’t include Dwyane Wade.
“Is it a possibility me and LeBron will play together? It’s always a possibility,” Wade said. “We’re both free agents. Is it a possibility I’m going to New York? That’s not a possibility in my mind.”
The Knick-haters have to love this – for the first time, it’s like someone is standing up to the Knicks, who assume that everyone wants to play in the Big Apple.
Source: SI
lame article. doesnt say much, no info, its like when 2 buddies say crap to the other without much to support it…Bud 1: did you know that D Wade aint playing for the Knicks in 2010? Bud 2: oh yeah?
Wade is going to Cleveland to play with Bron in 2010 or he’s going to try to convince Bron that he needs to be in Miami.
I feel you, Mr. jzsmoove.
As a Knick fan I would like to add that: WHO CARES IF WE DON’T GET THESE GUYS.
There are other ways to build a team, see Detroit and San An. The Knicks have a solid core (see Ill Wil and The Rooster), and they are, in my opinion, only two small pieces away from a title.
All this hype about the Knicks signing a HUGE FA is just that- hype. Sure, it’d be nice, but it’s not that big of a deal; more like something the media butters up to the point of nauseation.
^^^^^^^Wow… maybe you should read the SMACK article today about the entire DIME staff heading out to the West Coast. I’m surprised to even see new content. Why post something if you’re gonna be negative?
LL
What do you mean, loganlight? I don’t understand wdhat you’re referring to: my comment or the Dime article?
screw it, they both go to chicago and do jordan pippen…game over wit D-rose at point
@jetpack, you might be clinically retarted…the knicks?2 pieces away? don’t need lebron or wade or amare or bosh? LMAOOOO
and Loganlight was referring to jzsmoove’s comment
@ #3 jetpack you must be the most ignorant (or delusional) fan i’ve ever seen…
DWADE mentions that he loves the weather in Miami; he is just a puss who cant handle cold winters.
@jetpack-I think you’re the only one in NY who dont want one of them.But they should both come to the Illadelph.Then trade Iggy for whoever to get out the way of both.And we good.
I agree this is just two buddies shootin the ish and discussing what “could” happen – hell im just finishing a Jordan book right now where thought about going to LA to be with Phil and the Lakers versus doing his 2 year stint with the Wiz, sure something could happen but that doesnt mean it will be reality
Having said that I think its foolish to lend alot of credibility to something before it happens – in D Wades case maybe he just doesnt really want to play in NYC – it takes a special athlete to do it and perhaps he doesnt want any part of that,
Really to me this whole free agent 2010 deal is getting blow out of context – yes it would be nice to land one of the prime cats who are going to be out there, but if a team cant it doesnt mean they have no shot – hell id laugh my ass off if most of them stay put where they are,
Bron and D Wade hit me as being different, I think Bron needs the limeight and attention more than D Wade, I could be wrong but thats the feeling I get, hence Bron would love to be in NYC, where as D Wade would much rather be in a place like Miami, or Chicago, hell I think it makes more sense to play in Chi-City or Milwaukee than it does in New York for him, but those are just my thoughts on him personally,
Bottom Line is I never believed from the start of these rumors that theyd both end up there
@doc, both go to philly, and then trade iggy and brand for Amare and a 1st pic lol
Let’s be honest…when someone is coming to the U.S. they want to visit one of the four corners (L.A. (or San Diego and San Fran) takes the Southwest corner, Seattle takes the Northwest corner, N.Y. takes the Northeast and Miami takes the Southeast)…of those corners, Miami has the hottest women and the best weather and arguably the best food (though mexi-cali food holds a special place in my heart). New york is a cool city and all but it doesn’t even hold a candle to Miami’s beach scene and weather.
Im with that Bron!
I’m curious to know what he bases that on, unless he just has a preference for whatever reason not to play for the Knicks.
It’s dumb to speculate on where you will or won’t end up.
Wade would be INSANE to leave South Beach for NYC. It’s not that he’s too much of a wuss to handle the cold winters, it’s that he’s too smart to do it (remember, he did go to school at Marquette. Milwaukee’s pretty friggin cold.) AND Miami’s a big city and FL has no state income tax. If he and Bron play together it’s in Mia (or possibly Wade hometown of Chi. Those are the ONLY places I could see him going.)
or wade could or bron could go to the great white north and play with bosh. clearly not happening even if bosh stays in toronto.
@celts, you also leave out…hes already WON in miami…in new york he’d just be a guy on a list of NYC heros…in miami…its pretty much Dwade and Zo since he won the first and only title. Plus, wade, chalmers, beasly and lebron are already better anything the cavs or knicks would seem to throw together trying to afford people.
@nick, in the words of lebron “your stupid”
I am a certified NY hater. I agree with Dwade 100%.
Did anyone else hear/see Steven A Smith defending his stance on Bosh? He called everyone out.
Im paraphrasing what I remember..
He named these 4 teams as Bosh Contenders:
Miami – Riley wants him not JO
Detroit – Joey D is waitin for Iverson to come off the books to make a run
Dallas – Bosh’s home state
Denver – with Billups coming off I think
Basically saying all these teams are making moves NOW knowing they wont get/go after LBJ or DWade. Therfore making Bosh the obvious FA to go after in ’10. All of the moves these teams made recently is to make a serious run after CB4 – they wouldnt be doin it w/o knowin some insider info.
Thoughts?
STAY IN MIAMI WADE!!! WADE COUNTY!!!!!!