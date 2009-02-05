Dwyane Wade Won’t Sign with the Knicks

02.05.09 10 years ago 22 Comments
D-Wade

Though there was absolutely no talk at the Garden last night about LeBron in 2010, there were still some murmurings around the League about the Knicks’ free agent plans that summer. It looks like those plans surely won’t include Dwyane Wade.

“Is it a possibility me and LeBron will play together? It’s always a possibility,” Wade said. “We’re both free agents. Is it a possibility I’m going to New York? That’s not a possibility in my mind.”

The Knick-haters have to love this – for the first time, it’s like someone is standing up to the Knicks, who assume that everyone wants to play in the Big Apple.

Source: SI

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP