Dwyane Wade Won’t Sign with the Knicks

Though there was absolutely no talk at the Garden last night about LeBron in 2010, there were still some murmurings around the League about the Knicks’ free agent plans that summer. It looks like those plans surely won’t include Dwyane Wade.

“Is it a possibility me and LeBron will play together? It’s always a possibility,” Wade said. “We’re both free agents. Is it a possibility I’m going to New York? That’s not a possibility in my mind.”

The Knick-haters have to love this – for the first time, it’s like someone is standing up to the Knicks, who assume that everyone wants to play in the Big Apple.

