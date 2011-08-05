Dwyane Wade x Hublot “King Power” Watch

In February, word broke that Dwyane Wade was entering into a strategic partnership with Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot. This week during his trip to the Forbidden City in Beijing, he finally debuted the project that they’d been working on: the King Power, a unique timepiece limited to only 500 pieces. Check it out:
Inspired by Wade’s career, the prominent “3” represents his number on the court, the watch face has a “basketball effect” to it, while the strap’s stitching evokes a basketball net. Also, the King Power includes Wade’s new logo. The limited series of 500 pieces are each individually numbered from 1/500 to 500/500. Oh yeah, and the price tag is 20,900 CHF (Swiss franc) or approximately $27,500.
Also, check out some photos of Wade’s visit to the Hublot boutique on Wangfujing Street.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Wish I had the funds to cop this watch
@D-NICE
i’ll go halves on it with you, $13,750 each. i’ll wear it on the odd days and you get it on the even days…LOL
What makes a watch worth so much? Just curious. Especially considering my cell phone does everything a watch does, plus about 246 things more.
@panchitoooo deal but what happens if I got a hot date on an odd day? Hahahahaha
My watch looks 10x better than this shit, and it’s 1/3rd the price.
Why is Wade presenting this while wearing elbow/arm/wrist sleeves?
$27,500???? for a watch?? Don’t care who endorses it. It’s not worth the money.
cuz you clowns poor as shit
cool watch, but I’ll just pay a year’s rent upfront instead.
Can’t believe Hublot gave dude a deal?? That’s like Lamborghini doing a deal with LeBron?
i guess him and all his basketball buddies will be the one’s buying these watches. I figured it would be a few hundred bucks for this. I mean how many damn Swiss watches are there in the world already…
[www.facebook.com]