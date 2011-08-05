Dwyane Wade x Hublot “King Power” Watch

In February, word broke that Dwyane Wade was entering into a strategic partnership with Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot. This week during his trip to the Forbidden City in Beijing, he finally debuted the project that they’d been working on: the King Power, a unique timepiece limited to only 500 pieces. Check it out:

Inspired by Wade’s career, the prominent “3” represents his number on the court, the watch face has a “basketball effect” to it, while the strap’s stitching evokes a basketball net. Also, the King Power includes Wade’s new logo. The limited series of 500 pieces are each individually numbered from 1/500 to 500/500. Oh yeah, and the price tag is 20,900 CHF (Swiss franc) or approximately $27,500.

Also, check out some photos of Wade’s visit to the Hublot boutique on Wangfujing Street.

What do you think?

