Dwyane Wade’s Incredible Alley-Oop To LeBron James

02.07.13 5 years ago

This isn’t the best Wade-to-LeBron alley-oop we’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely in the conversation. The duo does something crazy like this once a night, and in their smackdown of James Harden and the Rockets, the two combined for 63 points, two of which came off of this jump ball/lob. Wade isn’t exactly Andre Miller with the lobs, but he’s pretty damn good. James makes him look pretty good too.

Who throws the best lobs in the NBA?

