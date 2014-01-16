Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2 “Birthday” Sneaker Is Releasing Today

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.16.14 5 years ago

Today, Li-Ning and Dwyane Wade gave us an official look at the Way of Wade 2 “Birthday” sneaker, which is dropping in just one place for four hours this afternoon. From 3:00-7:00 ET, the shoe will be available in limited quantities at Suplex Philadelphia (624 South Street). Wade plans to wear them tomorrow night against the Sixers.

Get a good look at the shoe below, complete with a zig-zag upper, speckled midsole and a 3M base.

[RELATED: Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2 “Overtown” Colorway Releasing In US For First Time]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSLI NINGLi-Ning Way Of Wade 2.0Li-Ning Way of Wade 2.0 "Birthday"Style - Kicks and GearWay Of Wade 2.0

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP