Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2 “Birthday” Sneaker Is Releasing Today

Today, Li-Ning and Dwyane Wade gave us an official look at the Way of Wade 2 “Birthday” sneaker, which is dropping in just one place for four hours this afternoon. From 3:00-7:00 ET, the shoe will be available in limited quantities at Suplex Philadelphia (624 South Street). Wade plans to wear them tomorrow night against the Sixers.

Get a good look at the shoe below, complete with a zig-zag upper, speckled midsole and a 3M base.

What do you think?

