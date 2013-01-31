Dwyane Wade’s Way Of Wade “Team No Sleep” Sneaker From Li-Ning

Dwyane Wade and Miami had a big second half in their win against Brooklyn last night, and Wade did it all in a new player exclusive sneaker from his line with Li-Ning. The Way Of Wade “Team No Sleep” PE features a black upper, a white and speckled midsole and a translucent outsole. The tongue also sports the “Team No Sleep” mantra, which is inspired by the business team called Team Wade and all of the long hours they put in.

There are no details from the guys at Li-Ning on whether these will be made available, but stay tuned for any news.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.