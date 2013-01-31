Dwyane Wade’s Way Of Wade “Team No Sleep” Sneaker From Li-Ning

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Dwyane Wade
01.31.13 6 years ago

Dwyane Wade and Miami had a big second half in their win against Brooklyn last night, and Wade did it all in a new player exclusive sneaker from his line with Li-Ning. The Way Of Wade “Team No Sleep” PE features a black upper, a white and speckled midsole and a translucent outsole. The tongue also sports the “Team No Sleep” mantra, which is inspired by the business team called Team Wade and all of the long hours they put in.

There are no details from the guys at Li-Ning on whether these will be made available, but stay tuned for any news.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADELI NINGStyle - Kicks and GearTeam No SleepWay Of Wade "Team No Sleep"

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP