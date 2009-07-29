EA Sports NBA Live 10 Was Here

Very cool morning here at the Dime office – some of our good friends from EA Sports came through to show us where they are in the development of NBA Live 10.
We’ll have a lot more on the game in the coming weeks, but we can tell you this: NBA Live 10 is very, very good, and is a definitely upgrade over last year’s game.
Some details that we can talk about:
– The detail in the game is crazy, including kicks and tattoos. There are approximately 500 different sneakers in the game, so each player is in the actual kicks he’ll be wearing in real life (including Dwyane Wade in some Jordans. And because the game will be updated online throughout the season, when, say LeBron switches kicks mid-season or for the playoffs, his kicks in the game will switch to reflect the change.
There are about 75 players who have their ink done down to the last detail (including the lips on Kenyon Martin‘s neck).
– All star players’ pre-game rituals and ceremonies are in the game, from KG’s chalk clap, to LeBron’s chalk stuff, to D-Wade’s pre-tipoff pullups on the rim.
– The level of intensity, crowd noise, etc. increases as your team moves through the playoffs and into the NBA Finals.
– Overall game play is much improved. General player movement is more smooth, the teams run the actual offenses that real squads employ, there’s greater control of players in mid-air, and dives at the rim take into account collisions with defenders.
There’s a ton more that we’re either forgetting or can’t talk about just yet, but we’ll have a lot more for you starting next week.
2k is better
vendors and clients bring us free breakfast and useless knick-knacks to our office.
you guys play unreleased video games and get free limited edition shoes. not cool….
2k > Live. Live is super arcade. Last year’s sucked. They need to rebuild the whole thing and go back to what made live 95 so great.
Live always looks good but the gameplay is beyond terrible. 2k10 all day!
Nice article, thx for the screenshots. Looks promising so far.
Maybe Live won’t completely suck this year. This game has been trash since 2005. Get 2K10 if you’re a true NBA fan. 2K represents the sport so much better.
if live had 2ksgameplay andkept its visuals it would be better… my older brother is a live fan since the 90’s…
when 2k came out and was only 20 dollars and was still a good game i crossed over and now its whole gameplay and more is better
2k10 has the Combine which basically = Career Mode..
But 2K all day… and if 2K was still only 20 bucks…
How are some of you going to hate on a game you haven’t played yet? Damn!
I’ve been a Live fan for years, and Live 10 looks like it’s going to be The Truth…Can’t wait for it to drop
Great, I care about another shit basketball ” sim ” that plays like Jam online. Thank God for accurate tats and shoes, who needs a real hi , lo offense, ran and defended against properly…
Mostly 2K Fanboys commenting on this..
I don’t get it.. do you spend your days looking for Live things to bash on? If you don’t like it, ignore it sheesh.
And to clear up, last years game wasn’t even that bad, atleast they had a decent post game and smooth responsiveness to the controllers. And imho 2K9 sucked ass, makes me want to stop playing after a game or 2.
and i’m a 2K player
Um…2005 called and it wants its expression–“kicks”–back.
“Dem sum phat kicks, junior.”
“Word.”
Both hoop games where wack last year
Gameplay sucks, camera angles suck . . . also, why no 2-player association mode? That’s why I buy 2K every single year. And I used to LOVE Live.
I’m really pulling for Live this year. 2K is generally better but the controls are SUPER hard to master. Live’s control scheme was always better but everything else sucked.
God damn, I hate how 2K fans slam live based on one trailer and a couple screenshots. The game looks fine to me.
It may look fine in the screen shot.. but live has been unplayable for the past 10 years.
all sounds fine and dandy till dudes in the game are one again glitchin and dunkin from the foul line, or blockin shots out of no where, missin open layups…dropping 50 cuz of THOSE GAY HOT ZONES…..2k Will always be better until EA tries to buy them out. comparin live to 2k is like comparing Wii fitness to actually leaving your house and working out.
@paul and uva44…..its not about bein a fan boy or bashing. its about common basketball gameplay. Live used to be the game to play but they fell off big time. I personally get both just cuz i get them free, but 2k is on another level. Live has so many glitches,as does 2k but 2ks don’t make the game as annoying AND 2k usually fixes the glitches from year to year. Live just ignores the glitches and adds some fancy new junk hopin it covers up the old flaws. Like Before, how many times would u go for a layup in live and somehow ur dude lays it up behind the backboard? Or yao throwing down huge power dunks? Or BS guys blocking superstars like its nothing? That junk almost cripples the game, ad adding superstar moves or hot spots etc..doesn’t change that. 2k has issues like the floater being almost unstoppable or no long court passes in team up but 2k has at least shown they try to fix the issues thier older games have. If live is better this year i’ll be the first to admit it, but based on the last couple years I’ll only play live when my 2k disc gets scratched.
NBA 2K > NBA Live
How come the trailer looks nothing like the screenshots…..the screenshots are such bullshit
I hate all of you 2k fans that just comment to say something bad about NBA Live. You don’t see NBA Live fans getting on your websites to say “2k sucks Live is better!” If you don’t like Live then go comment on something about 2K. Also I have played both games and to me Live was better last year. So if you don’t like the game that doesn’t make the game a bad game.
I like the 2K better overall but yea both have glitches. It’s really to each their own but I think most have really becoming loyal to 2k so much at this point it’s hard to switch over.
Honestly I think Live lost some of their loyal cats with so many already mentioned glitches (specially hot spots).
Anyway this looks official but Live will have to really come off with something no basketball game has had before that is new and dynamic and glitch free to get back some of that old fan base.
I’ve been a Live fan forever, but last years game was the final straw. Defense was horrible. Player rebounding completely broken. Players going thru each other and the backboard. The Dev’s admitted in an interview a couple months ago that they put Live 09 out KNOWING that most of the physics were broken. They ADMITTED in print that they knew the backboard literally served no purpose in their game. NONE. IF a shot hits the backboard in that game its an AUTOMATIC MISS. They admitted that! EA will not get anymore of my money.
2K is the way to go if you want an actual basketball play experience. If you just want b.s. dunks and crossovers get Live.
@ 1goal
“You don’t see NBA Live fans getting on your websites to say “2k sucks Live is better!”
This isn’t an nba live site its an impartial basketball site, and the reason you don’t see NBA Live fans chewing out 2K games is because 99% of people realize that they are the far superior brand
@uva44-u aint my cuz is u.I doubt it because he dont fuck with Live like that he all 2k.As I have been for years and will continue to be untill the world says Live got its crown back.
No one gets on here and trashes 2k and says Live is better cause this site is followed by hoop fans. Any legit hoop fan is more than likely going to play the 2k series because it’s more realistic and is going to stray away from Live because it’s all arcade-like.
Last time I played Live they had Mike Bibby dunking on the regular for me that just said whoever was programming the game had zero insight on basketball. I used to stand by the Live series, but after 2005 they screwed up and have never been able to get back the modicum of realism they once had. Video games cost too much money these days to waste in on a POS like Live has become.
And if I wanted an arcade version of basketball I’d just play ballers or street. or street in 2k, hahahahaha
Live last year was hella weak!!!..i’ve been loyal to live since the 90’s butlast yr had to switch to 2k9 cause the game play was just way better…hope live stepped it up this year!!
Real talk. Ive played live all my life. Thought it was awesome. Alot of my friends told me 2k series was better due to the gameplay. I finally listened and i will never ever ever play live again. 2k goes in!!!
last good live game NBA live 06
All the people hating all live is probably because they can’t play good. I whoop everybody in this room ass in Live. Take that weak ass 2k and GTFOH wit that. I played that ish and the controls was hard as hell, you got less control of your player, and the computer did most of the playing through animations after you push the button. Come on how is a game better when you can’t choose whether the player is going to dunk or do a layup? Live has a separate button to dunk and one to shoot. It also let’s you switch from triple threat position to face up. Can 2K do that?
all you 2k lovers f@#$ off the live forums
live is looking good, nice to see theyre using
the players real photos the graphic images ruined it for me last year
player rituals is a good idea, feel like your in the game more
1.) 2K has and always will have Better gameplay
2.) NBA live has much better Graphics/Online mode
All live fans(like Me): please admit that when your center NO MATTER WHO THEY ARE can get 20 points per game off fast breaks is annoying??!
it almost makes me want to return the game from seeing Ben Wallace score 20 points off all fast breaks
Im switching from 2k9 to NBA LIVE 10 this year! Im sick and tired of the psp graphics of 2k… Awesome screens! GOod Job EA!
@Chris from LB
I hate when guys play like that too…it’s cheap but there are cheap tricks in any game…like putting Kobe at the point…but all that means is your center will get easy points on the other end…also try bringing a faster player back down court on D like your sf.
The trailer was from an early build while the screenshots are more recent … hence they look better. 2k obviously has been the clear cut winner for awhile now but to just say I am gonna just buy 2k10 when it releases because of live’s past few games/a trailer of an early build … well that’s just stupidity … at release try both games and buy the best basketball game
all you 2kfans and live fans just chill ive seen some footage of nba live. A freind of mine works for EA and from the gameplay i saw 2k fans and live fans u have nothing to worry about. Live this year will be the best game EA has to date from animations,graphics and gameplay.I really believe EA knows what gamers want now with addition to new people from 2k workin with EA.Live this year will be much improved just as Madden,but i know 2k is going to bring it with 2k10.I believe this year will give us the best basketball games in the history of b ball from 2kandEA.
great to hear how its going. Ive been converted to 2K but its always ends up being a challenge decide which one to finally get. How bout a 2K10 preview too, 2K9 was bananas
I’ve been a 2k fan for a couple of years now. For me, Live 09 was a bullshit, NBA 2k9 is hella better than Live, LAST YEAR. 2k hasn’t put out much stuff coz they’ve got ain’t nothin out of their nuts this year, only that ugly screenshot of a PS2-like graphic Shaq, and a FAT LeBron James doin that chalk stuff. 2k10 is just a modified 2k9, based on those screeshots, they haven’t changed anything, graphics are still the same. Live should be a BEAST this year, those screenshots are hot, Live really stepped up this year, not without of Mike Wang, your NBA2k9 gameplay designer, and now Live. The trailer was an early build, they’re nothing compared to the screenshots, I hope EA release a gameplay footage of Live this weekend, and I’m 100% sure you 2k fanboys will shut your motha fuckin mouths. PAST IS PAST. EA wins this year, i tell you.
Grew up playing live, the last best live was 06 but now the present, 2k been best so far but live 10 is going 2 be incredible so i’m pulling for live 10 for those 2k guys the trailer isn’ t how its going 2 look like. Look at the new screenshots! PEACE
LISTEN TO ME ALL LIVE FANS:
this is dumb, but you CANT LOSE!!
Put Lebron @ PF or C and he will have 70 points all on Wide open FastBreaks!
i do <3 Live though.
haha
what I meant was this is a NBA Live topic and most of you guys don’t care about the article you just are on to say 2k is better. And again their are alot of NBA live fans still. If your just on to say 2k is better we don’t care.
2k is way better
2K > Live…since dreamcast…I had a few followers, until peer pressure set in…with Mike Wang (from 2K sports) doing the gameplay, it will play better…worth a look finally
Nba Live 10 Looks nice, cant wait for demo to come out.
nba live 10 seems its goin to be a great basketball franchise this upcoming season i have been checking updates on the site everyday i wish i could have a copy of it rite now the only detail i would wish for you guys to add is the players recieving technical fouls and calls on them that would be a great improvement to live franchise this year evertything else is great cant wait for the nba live 10 to drop its going to be the best nba franchise video game of the decade.am a true live fan threw the bad and the good so keep up yhe good work ea sports.
ok if u dont like live then why r u over here looking at this and do u think anyone cares if u rite nba live sux or 2k10 is better? ya thats rite. adn if u dont care about this message then go fuck urselves
2k is just so ahead of the game is not even compairable.
2k just needs better graphics and more detailed stats and also more ideas.
i have to admit that live has great ideas that they come out with every year. Too bad they arent executed right.
sigh … (ejay) “2k is just so ahead of the game is not even compairable.” Comments like these are just stupid. (I didn’t correct the spelling because it is further proof :D) Neither game is out yet so both fanboys of 2k/live should shut up. I am excited for live but the game isn’t out. No one has played either of them so saying one is better than the other at this point is a waste of time. 2k9 was better than nba live 09. (that’s where it ends) I am hyped for nba live but like I said in a comment above when both games release it will be the better of the two that receive my money.