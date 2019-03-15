Conference tournament season in college basketball usually lends itself to some really, really weird things happening. It’s the nature of single-elimination tournaments, because while they’re not necessarily the best way to determine the best team a conference has to offer, their nature makes it possible for some entertaining runs by underdogs and provide some unforgettable moments.

One such run is occurring in the Big Sky women’s tournament, where six seed Eastern Washington will play for a championship on Friday afternoon. The Eagles entered tournament play 10-19 with a 9-11 mark in conference play, but picked up wins over third-seeded Idaho State in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Northern Colorado in the semis.

The win in the semifinals happened under some pretty unique circumstances. The Eagles were down by a point with 4.5 seconds left and got the chance to inbound the ball under their basket. Freshman guard Jessica McDowell-White was tasked with getting the ball in, when she noticed a defender had her back turned. A few moments later and McDowell-White was the game’s hero.