Ed Davis Loves Cars, Wes Johnson Loves Pancakes

When I was at the launch party for NBA Elite 11 last night, it was great to see some of the NBA Draft prospects in the house. So while John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were busying testing out the new game, I got up with Wes Johnson and Ed Davis less than 48 hours before they officially become NBA players. Check out the exclusive Q&A below:

Dime: The Draft is less than 48 hours away. What’s going through your mind right now?

Wes Johnson: Can’t even tell you. Man, my mind is everywhere right now. It’s exciting though, I can tell you that.

Ed Davis: I just want to fast forward two days and get past it, but I’m just enjoying the moment though. It’s kind of unreal. Just trying to take it all in.

Dime: What’s the first thing you’re going to buy after being drafted?

WJ: You know I’ve been looking at cars, but first off, I’m going to get my sister a house and my mom a house. I’ll take care of everybody first, and then take care of myself.

Dime: What’s the dream car?

WJ: The dream car? The dream car is a Ferrari or Benz or something like that, but where my mind’s at right now, I’m about to get a SL65.

ED: For me, probably a house or condo in the city that I get drafted to. And then my dream car is a Phantom, but the car I’ll probably go after is a Maserati with four doors.

Dime: Who have you guys been talking to in the League for advice?

ED: I’ve been talking to Ben Wallace a lot. I’ve been talking to him since the beginning when I was like in middle school.

WJ: Yeah, I talk to Jonny [Flynn] a lot just because he went through it last year. He’s let me know what to expect.

Dime: What can NBA fans expect to see from you come opening night?

WJ: Excitement. There will definitely be a big ol’ smile on my face. You already know that. Just having fun, and they’re going to see that. You gotta wait and see though.

ED: Probably the first thing they’ll see is that I play above the rim â€“ a lot of dunking, shot blocking.

Dime: What’s one thing that most people don’t know about you guys?

ED: For me, I’m really into cars. I’m always on the Internet looking at cars, I’m always going to car dealerships looking at cars and test driving. I just like cars.

Dime: What was your first car?

ED: I never really had a car. I always just drove my dad’s car and never had one that was my own.

WJ: For me, I love pancakes. Buttermilk pancakes. No syrup, none of that crazy butter, blueberries, none of that. Just regular pancakes. That’s me, all day.

Dime: How deep is the kicks collection?

ED: My collection has sort of changed. When I was younger, I was more into Nikes, but as I got older, I’m more into high-end shoes like Prada, Louis Vuitton and stuff like that. So it’s kind of change a little bit more into casual than sneakers.

Dime: What’s the best pair in the collection?

ED: My best pair? Probably some all-black Pradas. They’re all-purpose.

WJ: My collection’s crazy, man. I got a lot of shoes, I can’t even count. I even gave some away, and I still have a lot.

Dime: What’s the best pair in the collection?

WJ: Probably my Space Jams or these Louis Vuitton shoes I have.

Dime: After you get drafted, besides your family, who’s the first person you’re going to call?

ED: Most my family’s going to be there, so probably my trainer back in California to thank him for all the work he helped me to get there. Then my high school coach.

WJ: My coaches up at Syracuse for taking that risk on me as a transfer and taking me in.

