Eddy Curry Expected To Play Tonight

Let the Eddy Curry showcase begin. Word out of New York is that Curry is expected to make his return to the lineup against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, appearing in his first game since March 7, 2008. In that game, E-City scored 23 points (8-13 from the floor, 7-9 from the stripe) and grabbed four boards in 38 minutes of action. But don’t expect him to see much burn in his 2009 debut.

“He’s not in shape yet so Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni plans to use Curry sparingly until he gets in game form. New York dressed just eight players in its last game with Jared Jefferies as the only true center on the roster.”

First of all, Jefferies is not a true center. Second, it will be interesting to see how Curry does in D’Antoni’s system after recently being sidelined with a bruised knee.

What do you predict from Curry tonight?

Source: Covers