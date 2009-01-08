Eddy Curry Expected To Play Tonight

Let the Eddy Curry showcase begin. Word out of New York is that Curry is expected to make his return to the lineup against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, appearing in his first game since March 7, 2008. In that game, E-City scored 23 points (8-13 from the floor, 7-9 from the stripe) and grabbed four boards in 38 minutes of action. But don’t expect him to see much burn in his 2009 debut.
“He’s not in shape yet so Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni plans to use Curry sparingly until he gets in game form. New York dressed just eight players in its last game with Jared Jefferies as the only true center on the roster.”
First of all, Jefferies is not a true center. Second, it will be interesting to see how Curry does in D’Antoni’s system after recently being sidelined with a bruised knee.
What do you predict from Curry tonight?
Source: Covers
Isn’t Jared Jeffries a true small forward?
as for the knicks, mike d’antoni sucks and so does his (so called) “system”.
there are only 3-5 goods teams in the east and the best he can do is 12th place?
FIRE D’ANTONI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
knicks are only a measly 4 games better now than with isiah ‘gimme some head now, bitch’ thomas as the coach
@ Heckler– Actually the Mike D Suns ranked 16th in defense, about avg. So it’s not that it sucks, it’s just not good enough to win the chip.
now i get why donnie walsh hired mike d antoni.
he wanted a coach whose system makes 20 point scorers out of just about anyone on any given night. that way, when their stats are up (ppg, rpg, apg) other teams are gonna be fooled and make trades.
