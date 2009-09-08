Eddy Curry Will Be A Mini-Beast in ’09-10

On personal and professional level, not many professional athletes had a year as bad as Eddy Curry. Last season, the 6-11 Knicks center battled injuries and weight problems that sidelined him practically the entire season. His image took a huge hit after he was accused of sexual harassing his personal driver last January. He also had his $5.6 million Chicago house (the same one where he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in back in ’07) foreclosed on. And worse of all, he tragically lost his ex-girlfriend and daughter to a horrible murder in Chicago.
Athlete or not and millionaire or not, these kind of events could make anybody have a meltdown and fall into a depression. But according to Newsday’s Alan Hahn, Eddy has been in New Jersey training hard and as of late week is down to 318 pounds – 40 lbs less than his weight at the end of last season. Curry and his trainers hope they can shed another 10 pounds by the time training camp rolls around.
The former lottery pick’s attitude has also been reportedly great. Curry just wants to put his past behind him and move forward. I have to give him a lot of props for fighting back and trying to get back to being a contributor to a team â€“ something he hasn’t done in at least three years. I believe Eddy Curry will be an asset to the Knicks this season.
By no means am I talking about Eddy breaking out and giving the Knicks 18 and 8. In fact, I’m not even saying he’ll give them 10 points. But I think Mike D’Antoni will find a way to implement Curry into the system, even if it’s just a small role. Obviously, Curry’s game, even in his prime, doesn’t work in a shoot-the-ball-in-seven seconds-or-less offense. But there will be situations where the Knicks will have to play half court basketball and need a big body to help match up against guys like Dwight Howard, Kendrick Perkins and Al Jefferson.
It wasn’t too long ago when Curry was the go-to-guy on this team. In the 2006-’07 season, he put up solid numbers 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. Curry was actually even getting serious all-star consideration. He was basically unstoppable in the key and was the frequent recipient of Jamal Crawford’s alley-oops. But after showing up to training camp out of shape the next season, he fell out of favor with Isiah Thomas and hasn’t been able to bounce back since.
This is the first offseason in a long time where Curry has actually really dedicated himself to coming to camp ready. If he is in game shape come opening night, I believe D’Antoni will reward Curry by finding a place in the rotation for him. I could see him having some nights where he puts up 16 points or even 20 points. Plus, it would be good to showcase him so he can regain any of the trade value he once had. Unloading his contract, which doesn’t come off the books until 2011, would be huge for clearing up room for the summer of ’10. It would be a win-win situation for everybody.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
yea he seems to put more work this off season then any other and now maybe he can start living up to his potential and dominate like someone 6’11 300lbs should in the nba
Dude went through a hell of a lot personally. Hope he can bounce back both personally and professionally. Never been a fan of his, but dag. Can’t be anything worse than losing a child.
This is like the 4th or 5th update on this overpaid, overhyped, overfed idiot this summer. Is it really news that a professional basketball player making 8 fucking figures a year works out and works on his basketball game during the off season, instead of employing his usual ‘scorched earth’ tactics against every fast food and doughnut joint the guy sees?
I wonder how much shit this guys in, weight problems, claims of homsexuality, harrasment, murder, drugs, and theres more. Someone needs to get the real story behind this guys nightmare.
“Come and touch it, Dave.”
@ control
I agree that if you are paid 8 figures you should be working your ass off in the offseason and being in shape. But Eddy let his life and career spiral out of control, so I am excited that he is trying to get it all together. I hope he can make a positive contribution to this team
It’s a good thing Big Eddy is spending his off season working out instead of trying to do good shit for 3rd world countries like Tmac. It would be brutal having Eddy go visit some starving country, then air lift an entire crate of food in…and DESTROY it all by himself in one sitting. It would probably cause an international incident with millions being killed in riots.
Eddy Curry will never be a “mini” anything.
yeah he’ll be mini rebounder haha for someone that big he’s a terribel rebounder. He was good in nba live 2005… that’s all the good things I can think of when talking about eddy curry. plus he still got the whole heart thing going on.
“worse of all”
The worst part of all of this is your grammar.
Eddy will probably do enough this year and next to get himself another 8 figure deal. I’m betting on Eddy ending up with the Hawks..for some reason.
Didn’t Eddy try and show his driver his “mini beast”?
EDDY CURRY WILL EAT A MINI-BEAST IN ’09-10
This shit ain’t right ya’ll. Eddy Curry be beastin’ only if it comes to eatin’ burgers ya’ll – cat ain’t worth for shit. Cat ain’t willin to put in no hard work and just be a waste of space, ain’t no bigger loser in the NBA than Eddy ya’ll.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
damm tyrone thats a bit harsh,i never knew that i this shit happened to him and even though he’s got lots of money it sucks to be the curry beast.
Spliff 2 My Lou says:
“Eddy Curry will never be a “mini” anything.”
Michorizo says:
“Didn’t Eddy try and show his driver his “mini beast”?”
That’s whats Up says:
“EDDY CURRY WILL EAT A MINI-BEAST IN ’09-10”
comedy gold – good work fellas
I wish the bulls would have kept him. even with the whole heart trouble thing… i think he had the potential to be an offensive beast.. with him and Tyson.. offense and defense in the hole.. but that was years ago and i hope he bounces back.
The bulls had some talent. ARtest,Rose,Crawford,Brand,JWill,Curry,D.Gooden,Chandler.
Looks sorta like Oliver Miller – just saying. Keep the Krispy Kremes away from his commute from home to the court.
If I’m Nate Robinson I’m watching my back if he tries to go on a diet, because all it takes is one eating binge and no more Nate Robinson, green shoes and all.
While I feel badly about his ex and infant daughter’s terrible murder, his lack of work ethic led to everything else that happened. And another thing, a driver? Why the hell do you need a driver?!
lol. agree with the comedy gold comment…
Ask Charles Barkley why you need a driver.
Who was the cat that wrecked his SUV because he was trying to watch porn on the video screen in the back seat?
Again, another reason for a driver.
Did he really average 7 boards??
Was be playing 80 minutes per game?
@Da-Griff….LOL, i was also shocked when i read that. i checked it and it’s true. but he is still one of the worst rebounders out there. he regularly had games where he had like 2,3 rebounds.
“The REAL Tyrone says:
This shit ain’t right ya’ll. Eddy Curry be beastin’ only if it comes to eatin’ burgers ya’ll – cat ain’t worth for shit. Cat ain’t willin to put in no hard work and just be a waste of space, ain’t no bigger loser in the NBA than Eddy ya’ll.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone”
this may be the greatest post in the history of post!
I’m amazed. You win young fella. I cant feel my face now.