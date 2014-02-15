Watch Sec. Of Education Arne Duncan Throw Amazing Over-The-Shoulder Pass

U.S. Education Secretary, Arne Duncan, showed some serious game on Friday night during the Sprint Celebrity Game during all-star weekend. He scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and tossed six assists including one that rightfully made Sportscenter’s Top 10. We’re hoping Arne’s using his new-found basketball fame to talk some smack the next time he’s balling with the President of the United States.

Check out the 6-5 Duncan’s tasty dish to Skylar Diggins for the layup.

Despite Duncan’s dominating game, the fans voted 5-2 comedian Kevin Hart as the game MVP for the third year in a row despite Hart scoring just seven points and dishing four dimes in the loss.

But Hart wouldn’t accept the trophy and handed it to Duncan, saying he’s a “humble loser.”

Duncan played at Harvard in the mid-1980s before playing professionally overseas â€” primarily in Australia â€” from 1987 to 1991. He’s also participated in the celebrity game the last three years, so it shouldn’t be any surprise he’s got some serious game for an important public servant.

Behind @arneduncan's 20 pts & @JalenRose's coaching the East beats the West 60-56 in the #SprintCeleb game on @ESPN. — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2014

Duncan’s game is as tough as managing public education policies in America.

(video via ESPN)

