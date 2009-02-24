With the playoffs around the corner and injuries setting in, it’s time for teams to take a hard look at their roster and truly evaluate their title chances. Every GM is looking for that X-factor â€“ whether it be a veteran or a journeyman â€“ to fill a void and contribute off the bench.
But after last Thursday’s trade deadline, none of the pretenders turned into contenders, and none of the contenders got any better. For better or worse, it’s still the Celtics, Lakers, Cavs and everyone else. It’s no wonder then why all eyes are fixated on the future of Stephon Marbury, Joe Smith and Sam Cassell, as it seems teams are grasping at straws to gain an edge.
If any of those players are going to be playoff eligible though, they must be bought out and put on waivers by Sunday. That’s why Donnie Walsh is meeting with the exiled Knicks guard today for his grievance hearing, and why George Karl is talking with Smith and Cassell.
If you ask me, all of these signings would be efforts in futility. The Nuggets are not going anywhere, and the addition of Smith and Cassell would do nothing but get AARP to start sending mail to their new Denver address. At the same time, while any team that lands Steph would have an influx of talent, who knows what baggage will also arrive.
If Marbury, Smith or Cassell are bought out, would you make a play?
Orlando or Houston or San Antonio could use Steph.
Mikki Moore back to the Nets
chip anyone?
Steph in Orlando or Phoenix
One of them bottom feeding teams might wanna get Steph. None of those playoff teams should see him as an answer though.
Boi just need to go overseas and be a sensation over there.
Sam might be the best pick-up out the bunch. Especially if he gets picked up by a team with a legit shot at winning it all. He can cheer, knows the game and will give you some buckets here and there. Just on defense know you are rollin with 4 vs. 5
Joe smith in Cleveland… again
we need a big that can score besides Big Z
With the Alston pick-up how can you not consider Orlando a contender again? They swept the Lakers (and Spurs) this year and have beaten Cleveland as well. Alston is faster and stronger (if not as much a threat offensively) than Jameer and his transition has been frighteningly smooth.
Marbury = hell no, he has spent a career doing more harm than good.
Cassell = why bother, he was done two years ago.
Smith = hell yes, a talented big and solid locker room guy is just what the Doc (Rivers) ordered.
Boy, the nuggies are getting no love anymore. There in a tough skid right now, (injuries, coming of an extended road trip), but will pull it back together. I’m still very confident they take the NW and end up 3rd in the western conference.
To be sure though, they’ve played shitty their last three games. With Nene out it would have been real nice to grab Miki Moore. But everybody that gets an invite seems to go to beantown this time of the season. It’s probably true that neither Smith (he’s played for us like 4 times already) or Cassell (I do like him signing cheap and giving some pointers to Karl’s dumbass) will do anything for the Nuggs. But it’s way too soon to say the nuggies are “not going anywhere”. Those are my famous last words.
I don’t like Steph, Joe is OK, and Mikki is just a guy who can use his fouls…
@ Dime– Just read this , want to know what ya’ll think
Alex (Ames): Is Brandon Jennings getting anything out of his Lottomatica experience other than good pasta?
SportsNation Chad Ford: (1:36 PM ET ) Yes. He’s playing in a great league against Men … not boys. But … I think the chance to play on a college team and thrive as a player would’ve been better for his confidence and certainly for his draft stock. Only time will tell if he made the right choice, but right now, I’d say no.
SportsNation Chad Ford: (1:37 PM ET ) And by the way … all of those stories about other high school players following in Jennings’ shoes. Forget about it. Not only has Jennings not shined overseas, but the economy is hitting international basketball worse than the NBA. The big money just won’t be there. A number of teams are folding overseas and/or not paying their players right now.
Joe Smith.
Steph, Mikki and Joe will get looks from SA and Boston and most will get picked up by one of the two
I think the the Spurs could use Steph. I think Duncan and company can have a great influence on him. I also believe that Steph can get a lot of open shots for his teamates. As a point guard, Steph will actually have more assists than Parker. It also makes me wonder why no one complains about Parker scoring as much as he does from the pg position. It’s because the Spurs win. No one would complain if the Knicks were winning. Plus, look at each scenario Steph was in, excluding the initial Minny years. Either he was playing with dudes who weren’t ready for his passes, or he was playing with injured rosters, or he was playing with guys who were still learning how to play the game. I’m telling you fam, it’s a conspiracy against Starbury.
Sorry…went off on a tangent just now…
Career averages of 19 and 8 and they say Steph sucks…the media is b*…
I’m with #5 and #10 –}} Smith back in the Cavs uni spells T.R.O.U.B.L.E for any team who’s chompin’ at the bit to game plan for Ben Wallace.
If I’m LA, I make a play for Smith, if for nothing else than to keep him from going to a rival team and biting us in the @$$ come playoff time.
Steph to the raptors..
Parker/Steph as your sixth man.. why not?
Mikki moore is a good pickup but joe smith is definitely the best picl out of them all steph would really for once have to be the bigger man to join the celtics
@Sccob…
You could not have put Steph’s situation with each team he has been with any better. Agree with you 110%
I’d love to see Steph on the Raptors. The way I see it, there are two possibilities, both of which I like:
1) Suddenly having someone who can create off the dribble adds some dynamism to the Raptors typical “pass the ball around the perimeter while nobody moves and for some inexplicable reason don’t give the ball to our best player” offense. Much improved, we make a miraculous run for a playoff spot that probably fails in the end but at least boosts morale heading into next season.
2) Having a nut like Steph on the team causes us to completely crash and burn, dramatically improving our draft position.
@Scoob and Mike
So if Steph was a victim of his environment how do you explain Devin Harris’ status as one of the most coveted young players in the NBA after playing for the team that suffered the greatest playoff choke in NBA history and now plays for one of the worst teams in the NBA.
According to your theory Harris should be on the verge of being sent home.
Face it, Steph is a game changer..in all the wrong ways.
@bigsia
Mikkis added toughness and shooting could be the missing piece for a tital run no doubt.
*title*
I just miss when Steph used to put up buckets. Let him play !!!! Let Steph play in the NBDL so he can avg 35pts a game
sccob
ima disagree on that i wouldnt want to see steph anywhere near the spurs. people dont complain about parker because he does what the spurs need from him steph does what he needs for himself. dont bring up stats they dont tell the whole story of a player this isnt baseball steph is talented but he sucks as a team player. not to mention that steph takes more shots to get the same points hell paul takes more shots per game than parker career wise.
Boston should jump all over Joe Smith. A big upgrade for their pathetic big man bench (no disrespect to Leon Powe intended).
watch ya mouth Arron your not in the league and 2 thats my boy!