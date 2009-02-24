With the playoffs around the corner and injuries setting in, it’s time for teams to take a hard look at their roster and truly evaluate their title chances. Every GM is looking for that X-factor â€“ whether it be a veteran or a journeyman â€“ to fill a void and contribute off the bench.

But after last Thursday’s trade deadline, none of the pretenders turned into contenders, and none of the contenders got any better. For better or worse, it’s still the Celtics, Lakers, Cavs and everyone else. It’s no wonder then why all eyes are fixated on the future of Stephon Marbury, Joe Smith and Sam Cassell, as it seems teams are grasping at straws to gain an edge.



If any of those players are going to be playoff eligible though, they must be bought out and put on waivers by Sunday. That’s why Donnie Walsh is meeting with the exiled Knicks guard today for his grievance hearing, and why George Karl is talking with Smith and Cassell.

If you ask me, all of these signings would be efforts in futility. The Nuggets are not going anywhere, and the addition of Smith and Cassell would do nothing but get AARP to start sending mail to their new Denver address. At the same time, while any team that lands Steph would have an influx of talent, who knows what baggage will also arrive.

If Marbury, Smith or Cassell are bought out, would you make a play?