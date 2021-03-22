Elgin Baylor, Hall Of Famer And Laker Legend, Has Died At 86

Elgin Baylor, one of the NBA’s all-time greats who spent 14 seasons with the Lakers organization — two in Minneapolis and 12 in Los Angeles — died on Monday morning in Los Angeles at the age of 86. The Lakers released a statement announcing his passing, noting that he died of natural causes while surrounded by his family, with statements from Elaine Baylor and Jeanie Buss.

“Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,” Elaine said. “And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to his fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be able to mourn his passing in privacy.”

“Elgin was THE superstar of his era — his many accolades speak to that,” Buss said. “He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of the Staples Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family.

Baylor was one of the NBA’s great scorers of the 60s, averaging 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game over the course of his 14 year career, the third highest points per game average of any player in NBA history. The 10-time All-NBA performer averaged 38.3 points and 18.6 rebounds per game in the 1961-62 season, his finest individual season, and his consistency and longevity as a scorer made him a Hall of Fame selection in 1977.