Elliot Williams Finishes An Alley-Oop In Danny Green’s Face

#Portland Trail Blazers #San Antonio Spurs #Video
02.22.12 7 years ago
Elliot Williams had BY FAR the best game of his season last night, scoring 17 in 18 minutes as the Blazers shrink-wrapped San Antonio at home by 40. We should thank Gregg Popovich, who decided to hold out and rest Tony Parker and Tim Duncan because this in turn caused Portland to explode for 137 points, which gave Williams some extended PT, which gave him the platform to catch an alley-oop in Danny Green‘s face. Nasty. He also had another sick one-handed dunk as well, which is on page two.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGSDANNY GREENDimeMagElliot WilliamsGREGG POPOVICHPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSsan antonio spursvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP