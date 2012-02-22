Elliot Williams Finishes An Alley-Oop In Danny Green’s Face

Elliot Williams had BY FAR the best game of his season last night, scoring 17 in 18 minutes as the Blazers shrink-wrapped San Antonio at home by 40. We should thank Gregg Popovich, who decided to hold out and rest Tony Parker and Tim Duncan because this in turn caused Portland to explode for 137 points, which gave Williams some extended PT, which gave him the platform to catch an alley-oop in Danny Green‘s face. Nasty. He also had another sick one-handed dunk as well, which is on page two.
You also left out last night that he jumped up for one alley-oop so high that he wacked his head on the rim and dropped the ball, LOL. I’m a Blazers fan and have nothing to say but great things about this guy. He reminds me of D-Wade mixed with B-roy. He’s not as strong as those guys, but his first step, rebounding ability, 2nd chance pts ability rival those guys.
I’m hoping the Blazers make a trade for a PG and a Center which will leave E-Will with a lot more playing time.