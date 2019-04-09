Getty Image

Though he’s remained circumspect about his future, most of the NBA is proceeding under the assumption that Dirk Nowitzki will retire at the end of the season. The 40-year-old veteran is now in his 21st season, tying the record for the longest career in league history.

Dirk’s impact and overall productivity have obviously declined in recent years as age has taken its toll, and his playing time on a Mavs squad that is looking toward the future feels largely ceremonial at this point.

Naturally, Dirk’s friends and teammates want to take the opportunity to reminisce about their favorite memories of a player who has provided so much humor, goodwill, and legendary moments on the basketball court, and they were given that opportunity in a new oral history of his career published on Monday.