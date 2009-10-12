Elton Brand Drops New Converse Kicks in Philly

We were on hand for a great basketball event this past Saturday as Converse Open Gym hit Philly’s Girard College.

Close to 100 ballplayers showed up a for a day of open run put on by the Converse crew – which would have been a great experience in and of itself. This Open Gym was taken to the next level though when Elton Brand showed up.

Elton was on hand to celebrate the release of his new Converse signature shoe, the EB2, which officially drops October 15th at JCPenney stores nationwide. Elton made sure that every kid in attendance received a pair of his new kicks, had their chance to get a picture taken with him, and even threw up the opening tip to start one of the runs.

The EB2 kicks will retail for $50 for kids, $65 in adult sizes.

Check out some of the images of a great day in Philly: