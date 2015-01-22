Elton Brand Won’t Pay Out On Bet After Kyle Korver’s “Fingertip Dunk”

During last night’s 110-91 Hawks win over the Pacers, their 14th consecutive victory, Kyle Korver did something he hasn’t done in an NBA game in two years and has only done 16 times over his 11-plus year career. He dunked. In fact, he was all set to collect $100 from veteran teammate Elton Brand but Brand claims he’s not paying out for Korver’s “fingertip dunk.” We’ll explain.

It seems Brand and Korver had a friendly wager for $100 (pennies in the Association, but still). If Korver dunked before Brand was able to knock down a three-pointer, he won the bet. After last night’s dunk, you’d think Brand would pay up.

Nope.

By way of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Chris Vivlamore comes Brand’s dismissal of the dunk:

“That was a joke,” Brand said. “I don’t really bet but he did it. He’s not going to get any money for that fingertip dunk. No way he’s not getting any money for a fingertip dunk.”

Korver was 4-of-6 from the field on the night, including 50 percent (2-of-4) from deep, which is actually lower than his season average beyond the arc (53.5).

Here’s the dunk from two different angles, and yes, Korver is only able to get his fingertips on the rim — probably because he doesn’t want to damage the hand that’s currently having perhaps the greatest year shooting the ball in history.

Sorry Elton, we love you, but in the immortal words of Teddy KGB:

