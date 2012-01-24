Emeka Okafor Stuffs Tiago Splitter’s Crucial Dunk

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
01.24.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

Last week we posted this incredible compilation of the Top 10 Dunks on Emeka Okafor. Other than the obvious fact that Emeka has been crammed on tons of times in his career, the main takeaway is that the reason he finds himself on so many highlight reels is because he’s a shot-blocker who challenges drives. A lot.

Case in point: There was no way he was going to let Tiago Splitter bang on his squad at the end of regulation in last night’s battle with the Spurs:

