Emeka Okafor Stuffs Tiago Splitter’s Crucial Dunk

Last week we posted this incredible compilation of the Top 10 Dunks on Emeka Okafor. Other than the obvious fact that Emeka has been crammed on tons of times in his career, the main takeaway is that the reason he finds himself on so many highlight reels is because he’s a shot-blocker who challenges drives. A lot.
Case in point: There was no way he was going to let Tiago Splitter bang on his squad at the end of regulation in last night’s battle with the Spurs:
There was no OT in that game.
amar’e would move aside and let him dunk. now, this is what i call a player. never give up, always try to block it. if you get dunked on, eff it, you’ll block it next time!