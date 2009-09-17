Even With Emeka Okafor, Hornets Are Still A First Round Team

Despite having the baddest point guard in the game, it seems as if not many people are mentioning New Orleans as contenders in the West for this upcoming season. It was just two seasons ago when the Hornets were just one game away from playing in the Western Conference Finals. But instead on building on that momentum, the Hornets took a huge step back the following season. They were still a playoff team, but they definitely failed to meet expectations.

Coming into last year, the prognosis looked good. They pushed the Spurs to seven games and in the offseason, they inked up sharp-shooting veteran James Posey â€“ who was fresh off winning a title with the Celtics. But for whatever reason, the 2008-’09 team failed to rekindle the same chemistry as the previous year. Whether it was chemistry or injury issues, their record dropped seven games from 56-26 in 2007-’08 seasons to 49-33 last year. They went into the playoffs as the seventh seed where they were embarrassed by the Nuggets, who in one game routed them by 58 points.

Over the summer, management made a bold and expensive decision when they traded Tyson Chandler to the Bobcats for Emeka Okafor. The former number two pick in the ’04 Draft, Okafor puts up better numbers in almost every statistic category than Chandler and I believe he still has potential to get even better. But he comes at a high price tag. The Hornets are committed to paying Okafor’s $60-plus million contract for the next five seasons.

While Okafor puts up solid stats (13.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.7 bpg), coach Bryon Scott will need him to step up and do more. Emeka has been in the league five seasons and hasn’t been able to improve his numbers. In fact, his rookie year stats were better than they were last season. With no disrespect to Raymond Felton, Okafor could really benefit by playing alongside a great point guard in Chris Paul. Like Chandler, CP3 will be able to get Okafor a lot of easy buckets through dribble penetration.

On paper, the Hornets are definitely a playoff team. Whether Okafor and other guys step up will determine whether they will get out of the first round or not. Last season, Peja Stojakovic had one of his worst seasons as a pro averaging just 13.3 points. In fairness, he battled injuries, so this season is a clean slate for the former all-star. The Hornets will also need more from leadership from Posey. Posey is a proven winner and along with CP and David West, they will have to do a much better job motivating their young team. New Orleans has a lot of young potential in Julian Wright, Hilton Armstrong and rookie Darren Collison.

If things click with the Hornets, they will move up the power rankings in the West? After L.A., San Antonio and Portland, the rest of the conference is basically wide open. New Orleans has the opportunity to even get past Denver â€“ who haven’t done much to beef up their roster in the summer. If I were a betting man, I would say the Hornets will be the fifth seed come playoff time. Now that Okafor’s now on the squad, I see them having the potential of maybe getting to the second round. But nothing past that.

How much do you think the addition of Emeka Okafor helps the Hornets? How far can they go in 2009-’10?

