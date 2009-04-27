End of the road for Rasheed

One play defined exactly why I’ve never understood some people’s love affair with Rasheed Wallace. In the second half of yesterday’s Cavs/Pistons game, with Detroit down by 15 and five minutes away from getting swept out of the first round, LeBron had Will Bynum posted up on the elbow. Easily spinning off Bynum, ‘Bron attacked the rim with a punctuation mark on his mind, and ‘Sheed was the only man standing in his way.

And that’s about all ‘Sheed did; stand there. LeBron dropped the hammer while ‘Sheed just kinda stuck his arm out. If this were an intramural flag football game, cool. But an NBA playoff elimination game with your team down to its last flickering hope of making a comeback? Weak. Not to mention after the dunk, when a snarling LeBron shot Rasheed a look, Wallace meekly took on the posture of a beaten man. Where was all that fire and passion Rasheed’s fans praise him for?

But it shouldn’t have been a surprise. We’ve been here before. Remember last year when I inducted Rasheed into the inaugural class of the Da Vinci Code Hall of Fame?

I did some research on Rasheed’s numbers in playoff games where his team is facing elimination, and it’s bad. In 11 elimination games since joining the Pistons in ’04, Wallace has averaged 12.6 points — on 37.5 percent shooting from the floor (56-for-149) and 25 percent beyond the arc (12-for-47) — and 5.6 rebounds. And in six of those 11 games, he’s either fouled out or recorded five fouls. Last week ‘Sheed put up 4 points while the Pistons were getting knocked off by the Celtics, going 2-for-12 from the field and 0-for-6 from three.

As the Pistons saw their season end yesterday, ‘Sheed held to form. He went 0-for-7 from the field, with five boards and four fouls, finishing scoreless. Meanwhile, Antonio McDyess left it out on the floor with 26 points and 10 boards, and even little Will Bynum stepped up with 22 points off the bench.

To make matters worse, after the game ‘Sheed did exactly what I figured he would do — pouting and stomping out of the locker room without answering any questions from the media, plowing his way through a huddle of reporters without so much as a “Both teams played hard.” Granted, I’ve never completely agreed with the NBA’s policy that individual players be forced to talk to the media. But if Wallace is supposed to be one of the Pistons leaders and their highest-paid (active) player, he needs to stand there and fall on the sword instead of leaving the dirty work to guys like Bynum and Amir Johnson. So what if you’re pissed off. Even Kobe Bryant, who (rightfully or wrongfully) comes across as disingenuous a teammate as anybody, took the media bullets for his guys after the Lakers lost last year’s Finals despite steam basically coming out of his ears.

Barring some unforeseen resurgence, we’ve seen the end of Wallace’s run as an impact player in the League. This summer he’s a free agent, and having most likely played his last game as a Piston, whoever signs ‘Sheed won’t give him anywhere near the $13.6 million he made this year, or even necessarily give him a starting job. He’s officially in the ring-chasing, Antoine Walker portion of his career, if he wants to go that route.

So where do we put Rasheed’s career in the big picture? At one point he deserved to be in the discussion with the League’s best power forwards, and with his unique skill set was one of the players — along with Garnett, Webber and Dirk — who changed the way we view the four spot. ‘Sheed was a legit All-Star for a few years and was invaluable in Detroit’s heyday as a championship contender.

But in today’s Smack, reader “Kudabeen” phrased it perfectly: False swagger. He was talking about this year’s Pistons team in general, but it fits ‘Sheed in particular. Over the years, the Crazy ‘Sheed act seemed more and more like an act than genuine emotion, and the swagger seemed more and more false.