Enes Kanter Is Considering An ‘American Name’ When He Becomes A U.S. Citizen

Enes Kanter is one of the most complicated figures in the NBA. One minute, he’s playing the fool for our amusement and consuming a truly disturbing number of hamburgers in one sitting for his Instagram. The next, he’s speaking publicly against the authoritarian leader of his home country of Turkey, which has lead to threats to his personal safety.

And just when you’re forced to take him seriously again, he’s liable to follow that up with troll-worthy comments about Zion Williamson or Kyrie Irving. Kanter was able to parlay a strong playoff showing with the Blazers into a new deal with the Celtics this season, and it now appears he’s in the process of becoming a naturalized American citizen.

Kanter spoke with TMZ Sports recently about his ongoing crusade against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and went on to hint that he might be considering a name change once he completes the process of becoming an American citizen two years from now.