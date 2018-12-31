Enes Kanter Isn’t Happy About The Knicks Benching Him

Getty Image

It’s been a bit of an odd week for Enes Kanter. During a loss to the Bucks on Thursday in Milwaukee, the Knicks’ resident provocateur got into an altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, consequently earning himself an ejection.

Then, in a game against his former team, the Utah Jazz, on Saturday, Kanter lost his starting spot to rookie Mitchell Robinson and went 0-of-6 for zero points in 17 minutes of action. Adding insult to injury, the Utah crowd roundly booed Kanter every time he touched the ball, as Jazz fans are apparently still salty about how he pushed his way out of the organization back in 2014.

Kanter wasn’t happy about being sent to the bench, and he let everyone know about it after the game, calling the situation “painful” and “embarrassing” at various points.