Getty Image

Change is coming quickly for the New York Knicks, which kicked off their 2018 offseason by firing head coach Jeff Hornacek just hours after a season-ending win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Thursday brought talk of a coaching search and questions about what happens next with the franchise. But Enes Kanter said he wants to stay in New York through that change, and hopes to be on the Knicks longer than his player option for next season would give him.

Kanter spoke to the media on Thursday and admitted he’s leaning towards declining his lucrative player option in the hopes of getting a multi-year contract from the Knicks.