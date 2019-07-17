Enes Kanter Trolled Kyrie Irving During His Celtics Press Conference When Asked Why He Chose No. 11

On Wednesday, the Celtics introduced their two biggest free agent signings at a press conference in Boston, with Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter on hand to take questions from the media about joining the franchise.

Walker is Boston’s replacement for Kyrie Irving, who left for Brooklyn this summer, and some would argue will actually be a better fit for this Celtics roster. However, while Walker is taking Irving’s spot, it’s Kanter who will be taking Kyrie’s number. The big man was asked on Wednesday why he chose the No. 11, and he explained that it was his old number and then couldn’t help but troll Kyrie.

