Enes Kanter Admits His Trash Talk Towards LeBron James ‘Does Not Work’

LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world and it might seem odd that he has engaged in repeated trash talk (both on the court and otherwise) with New York Knicks center Enes Kanter. However, the two players have exchanged pleasantries on more than one occasion and, at this point, Kanter is perhaps better known for his antics than he is for his actual, on-court contributions.

To that end, Kanter recently caught up with Royce Young of ESPN for a wide-ranging interview and, predictably, the subject of LeBron came up during the conversation.