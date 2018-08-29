Enes Kanter Admits His Trash Talk Towards LeBron James ‘Does Not Work’

08.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world and it might seem odd that he has engaged in repeated trash talk (both on the court and otherwise) with New York Knicks center Enes Kanter. However, the two players have exchanged pleasantries on more than one occasion and, at this point, Kanter is perhaps better known for his antics than he is for his actual, on-court contributions.

To that end, Kanter recently caught up with Royce Young of ESPN for a wide-ranging interview and, predictably, the subject of LeBron came up during the conversation.

And then it was the first game I was with the Knicks and then he came and before the game he said we should’ve drafted Dennis Smith Jr. And not just me, but most of our guys felt like it was disrespectful to Frank [Ntilikina] and we actually sat down with Frank and talked to him and said, “Hey you gotta step up for yourself, man.”

Then I was in the game and they were pushing each other and I’m like, “This is a 19-year-old kid against a 260-pound dude. This is not fair.” So I get in there and we were face-to-face and we trash-talked a little bit. After the game I called him “queen” or “princess” or whatever.

But I would do anything to take his focus away, distract him. People ask me, “Does it work?” No it does not work. But I’m trying.”

