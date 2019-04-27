Getty Image

When the Portland Trail Blazers signed Enes Kanter, there was no way they knew how beneficial he would end up being to their playoff run. The usually offensive-minded Kanter was phenomenal in the first round of the playoffs — not only did he average 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in the five-game series victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he also played some of the best defense of his entire career. It was a different Kanter, and if he continues to play like this, the Trail Blazers will be a tough squad to beat in the postseason.

That will only be the case, however, if Kanter is available. Kanter said that he had injured his shoulder and his status for the Western Conference Semifinals is unknown.

“I think the Blazers are doing a very good job taking care of it. But, I mean obviously, I’m not going to lie, it hurts pretty bad,” Kanter said, according to ESPN. “I mean I’m having a hard time changing my shirt or eating food. So it’s a process. We’re just taking it day by day, see how it feels.”