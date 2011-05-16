Enstrumental x Sneaker Fiend “4 Wings & A Crossover” T-Shirt

Not that Enstrumental or Sneaker Fiend needed a reason to collaborate and drop some new heat, but honoring the youngest MVP in league history is as good a time as any. Linking up with artist Hebru Brantley, the “4 Wings & A Crossover” tee is a must-have for any fan of No. 1 and South Side Chicago institution Harold’s Chicken. Check it out after the jump.

If you want to get your hands on one of these limited edition tees, they’re available exclusively at Leaders 1354 and Enstrumental’s webstore for $30.

