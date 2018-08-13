Getty Image

When word broke that DeMarcus Cousins elected to sign a modest, one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, NBA players erupted with surprise and bewilderment. It is easy to see why, of course, as the reigning NBA champions certainly don’t need a multi-talented All-Star big man to go with a roster already overflowing with talent.

Still, the reactions have slowed down just a touch with the benefit of hindsight, as Cousins likely won’t play until the calendar flips to 2019 and will likely operate as more of a supporting piece in Oakland as he attempts to fully recover from an Achilles issue.

That didn’t stop former Kentucky teammate John Wall from reacting violently to the news, though, and that was seemingly the case from another former Kentucky standout, Eric Bledsoe, over the weekend.