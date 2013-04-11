Eric Bledsoe Destroyed This Shot by Alexey Shved

04.11.13 5 years ago

Check out this outrageous block last night by Eric Bledsoe in the Clippers/Timberwolves game in L.A. Bledsoe gets bumped guarding Alexey Shved on a high ball screen, and instead on giving up on the play and letting his help defense stop Shved on the drive, Bledsoe turns into a video game character and tracks him down. What follows is one of the best athletes in all of sports elevating and punching the hell out of Shved’s attempt, launching it like it was shot out a t-shirt cannon.

