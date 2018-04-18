Eric Bledsoe Claims He Doesn’t Know ‘Who The F*ck’ Terry Rozier Is After Two Losses To Boston

04.18.18

Getty Image

No one expected Terry Rozier to be one of the breakout stars of the 2018 NBA playoffs, but through the first two games of the Boston Celtics’ series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Rozier has been great. The third-year guard has had back-to-back games where he’s dropped 23 points on the Bucks, and thus far, the Celtics have a 2-o lead on their opponent.

Contrasting Rozier’s performance is that Eric Bledsoe has really struggled so far in his first postseason series since 2013. Through two games, he’s had 21 total points on 9-for-25 (36 percent) shooting, which isn’t what anyone would expect out of a player of Bledsoe’s caliber.

So it makes sense that, after Boston’s win on Tuesday night, a reporter would want to know what Bledsoe has thought of Rozier thus far. Here’s how that went:

